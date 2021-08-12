fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.99
365.23
+ 0.27%
DIA
-0.76
355.70
-0.21%
SPY
+ 0.15
443.63
+ 0.03%
TLT
-0.18
146.66
-0.12%
GLD
-0.31
164.31
-0.19%

Aleafia Health Reveals 53% QoQ Spike In Q2 2021 Cannabis Net Revenue

byJelena Martinovic
August 12, 2021 10:56 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Aleafia Health Reveals 53% QoQ Spike In Q2 2021 Cannabis Net Revenue

Vertically integrated cannabis company Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX:AH) (OTCQX:ALEAF) reported its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. Shares traded 0.87% lower at $0.0027 per share at the time of writing Thursday mid-morning.

In its earnings report published Thursday, the Toronto-based company revealed a 53% sequential increase in cannabis net revenue, totaling roughly $9.6 million in the second quarter of 2021.

“This quarter clearly demonstrates the success of our expanded product portfolio, with strong sequential growth across all sales channels and a shift towards a more balanced mix with sizable contributions from both the medical and adult-use cannabis markets,” Aleafia Health CEO Geoffrey Benic commented.

Q2 2021 Financial Highlights

  • Medical cannabis net revenue amounted to $3.3 million, a 23% and 67% increase over the previous and prior year’s quarter, respectively.
  • Net adult-use cannabis revenue was $3.2 million, an 87% spike over the previous quarter and 270% over the prior year’s quarter.
  • Net bulk wholesale revenue received from sales to cannabis licensed producers was $3.1 million versus $1.9 million and $6.2 million in the previous and prior year’s quarters, respectively.
  • Adjusted gross margin before FV adjustments on cannabis net revenue was 49%, compared to 59% and 33% in the prior and prior year’s quarters, respectively.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $3.3 million versus a profit of $3.1 million in the prior year’s quarter.
  • Net loss was $36,000, compared to a net loss of $4.0 million over the prior year’s quarter.

First Half 2021 Financial Highlights

  • Net revenue totaled $17.7 million, down from $24.8 million in the same quarter of 2020.
  • Cannabis net revenue amounted to $15.8 million, representing a decline from $ 22.7 million in the same quarter of last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was negative at $6.4 million, versus a positive adjusted EBITDA of $9.8 million in the prior year’s period.

Balance Sheet

As of June 30, the company had $17.8 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as well as $221.4 million in total assets and working capital of $21.15 million.

Convertible debt totaled approximately $34 million, while total debt was $36.5 million.

More recent news from Aleafia Health:

Photo: Courtesy of Esteban Lopez on Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Earnings News Penny Stocks Markets

Related Articles

Aleafia Health Launches New CBD Freshly Minted Roll-on Under Noon & Night Brand Name

Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: AH) (OTCQX: ALEAF) announced the launch of a new product Monday under its Noon & Night brand. CBD Freshly Minted Roll-on is a peppermint-scented product developed to provide a “soothing, aromatic experience” for cannabis connoisseurs. read more

Aleafia Health Cannabis Co To Raise Up To $30M Through ATM Program

Vertically integrated cannabis company Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: AH) (OTCQX: ALEAF) is poised to raise up to $30 million through the newly established at-the-market equity program. read more

Aleafia Health Completes Export Of Medical Cannabis To Germany

Cannabis wellness company Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: AH) (OTCQX: ALEAF) has completed its first shipment of signature THC cultivar Sour Kush to Germany. read more

Video: Benzinga Cannabis Insider 5/11 Ft. Aleafia CEO Geoffrey Benic Talking Earnings, Europe, And More

Benzinga’s Cannabis Insider is a live daily show for cannabis investors. read more