Aleafia Health Reveals 53% QoQ Spike In Q2 2021 Cannabis Net Revenue

Vertically integrated cannabis company Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX:AH) (OTCQX:ALEAF) reported its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. Shares traded 0.87% lower at $0.0027 per share at the time of writing Thursday mid-morning.

In its earnings report published Thursday, the Toronto-based company revealed a 53% sequential increase in cannabis net revenue, totaling roughly $9.6 million in the second quarter of 2021.

“This quarter clearly demonstrates the success of our expanded product portfolio, with strong sequential growth across all sales channels and a shift towards a more balanced mix with sizable contributions from both the medical and adult-use cannabis markets,” Aleafia Health CEO Geoffrey Benic commented.

Q2 2021 Financial Highlights

Medical cannabis net revenue amounted to $3.3 million , a 23% and 67% increase over the previous and prior year’s quarter, respectively.

, a 23% and 67% increase over the previous and prior year’s quarter, respectively. Net adult-use cannabis revenue was $3.2 million , an 87% spike over the previous quarter and 270% over the prior year’s quarter.

, an 87% spike over the previous quarter and 270% over the prior year’s quarter. Net bulk wholesale revenue received from sales to cannabis licensed producers was $3.1 million versus $1.9 million and $6.2 million in the previous and prior year’s quarters, respectively.

received from sales to cannabis licensed producers was versus $1.9 million and $6.2 million in the previous and prior year’s quarters, Adjusted gross margin before FV adjustments on cannabis net revenue was 49% , compared to 59% and 33% in the prior and prior year’s quarters, respectively.

before FV adjustments on cannabis net revenue was , compared to 59% and 33% in the prior and prior year’s quarters, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $3.3 million versus a profit of $3.1 million in the prior year’s quarter.

versus a profit of $3.1 million in the prior year’s quarter. Net loss was $36,000, compared to a net loss of $4.0 million over the prior year’s quarter.

First Half 2021 Financial Highlights

Net revenue totaled $17.7 million , down from $24.8 million in the same quarter of 2020.

, down from $24.8 million in the same quarter of 2020. Cannabis net revenue amounted to $15.8 million , representing a decline from $ 22.7 million in the same quarter of last year.

, representing a decline from $ 22.7 million in the same quarter of last year. Adjusted EBITDA was negative at $6.4 million, versus a positive adjusted EBITDA of $9.8 million in the prior year’s period.

Balance Sheet

As of June 30, the company had $17.8 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as well as $221.4 million in total assets and working capital of $21.15 million.

Convertible debt totaled approximately $34 million, while total debt was $36.5 million.

More recent news from Aleafia Health:

Photo: Courtesy of Esteban Lopez on Unsplash