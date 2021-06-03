Aleafia Health Completes Export Of Medical Cannabis To Germany

Cannabis wellness company Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX:AH) (OTCQX:ALEAF) has completed its first shipment of signature THC cultivar Sour Kush to Germany.

The Toronto-based company has successfully exported its dried flower grown at its Niagara greenhouse facility to one of Europe’s major medical cannabis markets.

Geoffrey Benic, CEO of Aleafia Health, called the move “an incredibly important breakthrough.”

Aleafia also confirmed two additional orders to Australia, posied to take place in June, as the company successfully secured import and export permits.

“The investments we’ve made in the highest levels of global regulatory compliance are just now beginning to pay dividends as we gain access to the largest medical cannabis market in the world,” Benic disclosed.

The European cannabis market is forecasted to hit $4.7 billion by 2025, according to Prohibition Partners’ data, with Germany accounting for almost half the total market size.

“With such high barriers to entry, the German cannabis market opportunity perfectly complements this quarter’s continued growth in our domestic medical and adult-use channels,” Benic added.

Aleafia made news in January when it opted to support union members, retirees and their eligible dependents who receive medical cannabis insurance coverage through Canada’s largest private union, Unifor, which has more than 300,000 members.

Photo by Kimzy Nanney on Unsplash