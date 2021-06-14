Aleafia Health Launches New CBD Freshly Minted Roll-on Under Noon & Night Brand Name

Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX:AH) (OTCQX:ALEAF) announced the launch of a new product Monday under its Noon & Night brand.

CBD Freshly Minted Roll-on is a peppermint-scented product developed to provide a “soothing, aromatic experience” for cannabis connoisseurs.

The new product, manufactured at the company’s product innovation center in Paris, Ontario, is a blend of essential oils including peppermint, lavender, vetiver and eucalyptus and contains 200mg of CBD. It’s applicable on the hairline, neck, forehead, and shoulders.

Geoffrey Benic, the company’s CEO, said “Noon & Night and our first to market Freshly Minted Roll-on are perfectly positioned to capitalize on the clear and growing demand for CBD-dominant wellness products in formats that are familiar to both cannabis aficionados and beginners.”

Apart from the newly launched product, the Noon & Night brand also features Omega CBD Soft Gels and Lavender Fizz Bath Bombs.

“We continue to execute upon our stated goal of bringing high-margin cannabis products to market and delivering value to shareholders, patients, and consumers,” Benic added.

The Toronto-based company recently revealed that its net revenue halved year-over-year to CA$7.06 million ($5.81 million). Cantor Fitzgerald’s analyst Pablo Zuanic kept a "Neutral" rating on Aleafia’s stock while lowering their price target from CA$0.55 ($0.45) to CA$0.50.

Last week the company announced it plans to raise up to $30 million through a newly established at-the-market equity program.

Photo by Tim Foster on Unsplash