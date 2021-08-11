Michigan Report: $20M In Cannabis Cash To Research PTSD Among Veterans And Using Weed Does Not Disqualify Unemployment Eligibility

The state of Michigan is funding two major medical cannabis research projects to the tune of $20 million with tax revenue from the state’s recreational marijuana program, announced Michigan’s Marijuana Regulatory Agency (MRA).

And There's No Shortage Of Cannabis Cash In Michigan

Cannabis sales for the month of June alone hit $149 million. Actually, April and May were about the same.

PTSD Research

The money for the Veteran Marijuana Research (VMR) Grant Program is earmarked for clinical trials that will focus on cannabis as a treatment for military vets who are suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

The MRA stated that the research grant has been recommended to be used by Wayne State University and the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS). The latter is currently undertaking the first-ever controlled trial of cannabis for the treatment of PTSD among military veterans.

When Michigan voters passed the ballot measure legalizing recreational marijuana with a 63% majority in November 2018, at least $40 million in tax revenue was slated to be used for marijuana research grants with the intention of helping reduce veteran suicides.

Veterans Suicide – A National Problem

Studies have shown that the suicide rate among military personnel is nearly 50% higher than the rate among the general public.

A growing body of research has revealed the possibility that cannabis can help ease the symptoms of conditions such as PTSD and depression.

The first half of the money is expected to be awarded by mid-August, Marijuana Regulatory Agency spokesman David Harns said, per MLive.com.

More Good News For Michigan – No More Reefer Madness

A person should be allowed to collect unemployment benefits even if they were fired for using cannabis while off the clock, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel argued in an amicus brief filed Monday, reported Detroit’s Metro Times.

“The People reserved for themselves the personal freedom to consume and cultivate marijuana, and the State cannot deprive an individual of unemployment benefits for simply engaging in this legal activity,” Nessel writes in the brief. “Employers still generally retain their ability to hire and fire at will, but Michigan employees need not question whether their legal, off-duty conduct will leave them without unemployment benefits should an employer exercise that ability. Arguments to the contrary hinge on outmoded understandings of marijuana that the People of Michigan have rejected, once and for all.”

Amen to that, Madam Attorney General.

Photo by Jason Hutchison on Unsplash