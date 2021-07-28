fbpx

QQQ
+ 1.09
363.34
+ 0.3%
DIA
-1.09
351.71
-0.31%
SPY
-0.39
439.40
-0.09%
TLT
-0.73
150.37
-0.48%
GLD
+ 0.16
168.29
+ 0.09%

The Flowr Corporation Secures Over Half A Million Via Offering Of Units To Partially Repay Its Debt

byJelena Martinovic
July 28, 2021 12:18 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
The Flowr Corporation Secures Over Half A Million Via Offering Of Units To Partially Repay Its Debt

The Flowr Corporation (TSXV:FLWR) (OTC:FLWPF) has secured roughly $550,000 in financing through a non-brokered private placement offering of its 2,619,047 units at 21 cents per unit.

Based in Toronto, the company said Tuesday it has closed its previously announced transaction.

Under the offering, each unit consists of one company common share and one common share purchase warrant, which allows the holder to acquire one common share at 26 cents per warrant share over the next four years.

The company said it would utilize the net proceeds to partially repay its outstanding indebtedness and for general corporate and working capital purposes. 

The licensed Canadian producer recently struck a three-year deal with Israel-based multi-country operator IM Cannabis (CSE:IMCC) (NASDAQ:IMCC) and agreed to provide its ultra-premium cannabis strains to IM Cannabis for distribution and sale in Israel under the IMC brand.

The initial shipment of FLOWR strains is expected to reach Israeli patients during the second half of 2021 and will be distributed through licensed pharmacies, including IM Cannabis’ online pharmacy and distribution network that it purchased recently from Panaxia, IM Cannabis disclosed.

Price Action

Flowr’s shares traded 0.07% higher at 15 cents per share at the time of writing.

Photo: Courtesy of Michael Longmire on Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Financing Offerings Small Cap Markets

Related Articles

Bullish Trend Continues In Cannabis Market: Tilray, Canopy Growth & GrowGen Among Top Cannabis Movers For July 21, 2021

GAINERS: Flower One Hldgs (OTC: FLOOF) shares closed up 17.57% at $0.15 read more

Bullish Sentiment Pumps Up Cannabis Stocks: Tilray, Sundial, Aurora & GrowGen Among Top Cannabis Movers For July 20, 2021

GAINERS: Empower Clinics (OTC: EPWCF) shares closed up 18.43% at $0.39 read more

General Cannabis, MariMed & Urban-Gro Among Top Cannabis Stock Movers On July 13, 2021

GAINERS: CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (OTC: CURR) shares closed up 17.02% at $0.55 read more

Sundial Growers, Cresco Labs, RIV Capital Among Top Cannabis Stock Movers On July 7, 2021

GAINERS: BioHarvest Sciences (OTC: CNVCF) shares closed up 28.3% at $0.34 read more