IM Cannabis, FLOWR Sign Multi-Year Deal To Import Medical Marijuana From Canada To Israel

Israel-based multi-country operator IM Cannabis (CSE:IMCC) (NASDAQ:IMCC) announced it signed a three-year deal with Canadian licensed producer The FLOWR Corporation (OTC:FLWPF), under which the latter will provide its ultra-premium cannabis strains to IM Cannabis for distribution and sale in Israel under the IMC brand.

Oren Shuster, CEO of IM Cannabis said in a statement to Benzinga that, “As the Israeli medical cannabis market continues to expand, demand from patients for premium high-THC products increases. The agreement with FLOWR is another cornerstone in IM Cannabis' growth strategy to enhance its product portfolio in the local market with a new category of indoor ultra-premium offerings.

“With the local market expected to boom thanks to the impending legalization supported by the upcoming new government, we will continue to collaborate and partner with leading global cultivators to ensure patients who trust our brand and rely on our products, have access to the highest quality medical cannabis available,” Shuster added.

According to IM Cannabis, the first shipment of the FLOWR strains is expected to be available to Israeli patients during the second half of 2021 and distributed through licensed pharmacies, including IM Cannabis’ online pharmacy and distribution network it acquired recently from Panaxia

