Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Bianchi & Brandt, Zoned Properties, TILT Holdings, POSaBIT

Bianchi & Brandt Taps Marley McIntosh To Serve As Social Media Coordinator

Cannabis-focused litigation law firm Bianchi & Brandt recently hired Marley McIntosh as its social media coordinator.

McIntosh brings extensive experience in social media marketing across various industries, having worked as a content creator for the Oregon Ducks football team.

"The cannabis industry is so intricate when it comes to social media due to the rules and regulations, not to mention the fact that it's an ever-changing industry," McIntosh said. "I'm looking forward to creating engaging, informative, and educational content to keep Bianchi & Brandt's audiences in the know and also keep the firm top of mind as leading industry experts."

Zoned Properties Strengthens Its Leadership As It Seeks To Advance Its Transactional Brokerage Division

Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCQB:ZDPY) opted to boost its leadership team to supervise the company’s in-house transactional brokerage division, Zoned Properties Brokerage.

Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, the company has named Patrick Moroney as a director of real estate to improve the company services for emerging markets.

Moroney has vast brokerage knowledge in the regulated cannabis space, having held a position at Kidder-Mathews, Cushman & Wakefield and Colliers International.

In addition, the company appointed Joseph Lewis as a designated in-house broker to provide a complete real estate process for its clients in emerging industries.

Lewis, who previously served as founder and principal of The Real Estate Brokers in Tempe, Arizona, agreed to oversee the transactional brokerage division of Zoned Properties.

TILT Holdings Names Dana Arvidson COO

Cannabis tech company TILT Holdings Inc. (CSE:TILT) (OTCQX:TLLTF) announced Thursday that it is hiring Dana Arvidson to oversee the operations as its new chief operating officer.

Arvidson has over two decades of experience in achieving growth objectives and enhancing operating results.

Prior to this, Arvidson served as vice president of corporate development at PhyNet Dermatology LLC.

Arvidson will work on driving operational and financial growth across TILT’s core businesses in his new role.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dana to TILT’s executive team as we enter our next stage of growth,” said Gary Santo, CEO of the Phoenix, Arizona-headquartered company. “His strong capital markets acumen coupled with extensive acquisition and integration experience will make Dana a tremendous asset for us as we continue to drive shareholder value through the efficient execution of our long term strategic initiatives.”

POSaBIT Appoints Louis Camhi

Cannabis-focused financial technology company POSaBIT Systems Corporation (CSE:PBIT) (OTC:POSAF) has tapped Louis Camhi to serve on its board of directors.

Camhi, an investor in both private and public companies, brings vast experience in capital markets, public companies, payment processing, investment banking and SPACs.

Before joining the Seattle-based company, Camhi worked as an analyst at Citadel, as well as a senior analyst at Three Corner Global.

Photo: Courtesy of David Gabrić on Unsplash