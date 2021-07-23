fbpx

BLT Steak's Jimmy Haber Will Open Cannabis Consumption Lounges In NYC, Other Cities

byJavier Hasse
July 23, 2021 12:12 pm
Multi-state cannabis brand Toast, known for pre-rolls dosed akin to traditional cocktails, has entered a strategic alliance with restaurateur Jimmy Haber, who pioneered the modern steakhouse experience with his BLT Restaurant Group.

Toast and the BLT CEO will explore cannabis consumption lounges in New York City and beyond.

“Cannabis will have a large influence on New York hospitality,” Haber told Benzinga. “Cannabis lounges will require education and a guided, high-touch experience similar to what you find in a speakeasy or a BLT location."

Haber added that New York is the perfect venue for Toast.

"Toast products are beautifully designed and micro-dosed, which encourages responsible consumption. The brand's image and its roots in developing products of the highest quality played a key role in my decision to partner with Toast. Soon, New Yorkers and tourists can Toast responsibly."

Toast launched its first-ever mobile cannabis consumption lounge in Aspen, Colorado, in 2017, via a partnership with Loopr.

Haber first collaborated with Toast in September of 2018, launching a limited-time CBD-infused bakery pop-up at locations throughout New York City under the Feelz by Chloe name.

