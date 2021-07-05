Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Chalice, Aegis, Jushi, Delta 9, Eve & Co, Cronos And Auxly

Chalice Brands Appoints Ginger Mollo As Its CIO And General Manager Of Fifth & Root

Cannabis company Chalice Brands Ltd., formerly Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (CSE:CHAL) (OTCQB:CHALF), appointed Ginger Mollo as its new chief integration officer and general manager of Fifth & Root, a California-based CBD skincare brand.

Mollo brings experience in retail and company development, having worked in several companies, such as Limited Brands and Apple, where she spent 17 years.

“We look forward to benefitting from Ginger’s experience in the progressive retail space to elevate the structure and style of Fifth & Root to the next level,” Jeff Yapp, CEO and president of Chalice, disclosed last Monday. “She brings many years of interpersonal communication, collaborative problem solving, and critical thinking to the leadership team.”

Aegis Names Board Member Melinda Lee New CEO, Ba Linh Le To Step Down

Aegis Brands Inc. (TSX:AEG) confirmed that Ba Linh Le intends to step down as CFO.

Melinda Lee, CPA, CA, agreed to replace Le as the new CFO. Lee served on the company’s board of directors for three years. She brings more than two decades of senior-level experience in the financial management of public companies in several industries.

Michael Bregman, director and chairman of Aegis, said that Lee will resign from her position on the board to assume her new role, adding that “she is well respected within the industry and by the team.”

Jushi Names Directors, New Chief Operations Officer, Board Member Steps Down

Vertically integrated cannabis company Jushi Holdings Inc. (CSE:JUSH) (OTC:JUSHF) has hired Leonardo "Leo" Garcia-Berg, to oversee its operations.

As a new chief operations officer of the Boca-Raton, Florida-based company, Garcia-Berg will focus on driving growth strategies and efficiencies as well as coaching and developing team members at Jushi's grower-processor facilities in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Nevada and Ohio.

He is a former global supply chain executive for Anheuser-Busch InBev (Euronext: ABI) (NYSE:BUD) (MEXBOL: ANB) (JSE: ANH), a multinational brewing company.

"Leo's experience working at complex, international organizations and his success across the value chain is a testament to the deep bench of talented leaders we have attracted here at Jushi," Jim Cacioppo, Jushi CEO, chairman and founder said Wednesday.

Erich Mauff was elected as the company's director alongside other nominees, including James

Cacioppo, Peter Adderton, Benjamin Cross, Marina Hahn and Stephen Monroe at the annual and special shareholders meeting. Mauff then chose to step down from the board.

Delta 9 Elects Directors, President And Chair Reigns

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (TSX:DN) (OTCQX:DLTNF) announced it had elected the following nominees as directors at its 2021 general meeting of shareholders:

John William Arbuthnot III

John William Arbuthnot IV

Nitin Kaushal

Joanne Duhoux-Defehr

Hugh Aird

John William Arbuthnot III resigned as president and board chair following the meeting and will continue to serve as director of the Winnipeg, Manitoba-based company.

In addition, Kaushal was tapped as the new chair of the board.

Eve & Co Elects Directors

Another cannabis company, Eve & Co Incorporated (TSXV:EVE) (OTCQX:EEVVF), elected directors at its shareholders’ annual general meeting.

The Strathroy, Ontario-based company elected all nominees to the board of directors, including:

Yasir Naqvi

Ravi Sood

Melinda Rombouts

Cronos Elects Directors

Cannabinoid company Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) (TSX:CRON) revealed Friday that a total of 430 shareholders voted at their annual meeting electing the following nominees to the board of directors:

Jason Adler

Kendrick Ashton, Jr.

Jody Begley

Murray Garnick

Michael Gorenstein

Heather Newman

James Rudyk

Auxly Elects Directors

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSXV:XLY) (OTCQX:CBWTF) reported Tuesday results from its annual general and special shareholders' meeting.

The Toronto-based company elected the following nominees as directors:

Hugo Alves

Genevieve Young

Troy Grant

Conrad Tate

Vikram Bawa

