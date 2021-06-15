Boston Celtics Legend Paul Pierce Is Launching His Own Cannabis Brand Called 'Truth'

Former Boston Celtics forward and ESPN presenter Paul Pierce is launching his own line of adult-use cannabis products for the Massachusetts market.

The brand, dubbed “Truth,” will be launched in partnership with The Hub Craft, a Massachusetts cannabis operator.

Pierce, who was nicknamed “The Truth” by fellow NBA player Shaquille O'Neal, told the Boston Globe that he's been a casual user of cannabis since his teenage years and relied on it as a pain reliever after a near-fatal stabbing attack in 2000.

Throughout his 19 seasons in the NBA, 15 of which were with the Boston Celtics, the NBA prohibited cannabis and tested players for it during the season.

Pierce, who was taking prescription drugs for pain, said he feared the drugs were addictive and physically damaging so he turned to cannabis.

“I was dealing with a lot of depression and anxiety and sleep issues — a lot,” he said. “So I really leaned more on cannabis. But it was difficult, man. … I took an edible or smoked a joint just to get some sleep, and had to deal with the consequences. It was really bad for me early on.”

Things have gotten better, especially since adult-use cannabis was made legal in Massachusetts in 2016.

Truth brand will include edibles and cannabis lotions, which will be available in the Bay State by the end of this year, according to CBS Boston.

Pierce is far from the first former NBA player to launch a cannabis brand and mostly for similar reasons. The growing list includes Al Harrington, Isiah Thomas, John Salley and Magic Johnson.

Truth cannabis will be available in dispensaries at some point in 2022.

“I have such a great connection with Boston, so I’m excited to bring the brand there first and educate people on the plant — how it can help in everyday life and also in sports and recovery,” Pierce said.

Photo: Terrenjpeterson, via Wikimedia Commons