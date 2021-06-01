Exclusive: Cannabis Co. MariMed Appoints Howard Schacter To C-Suite

Multi-state cannabis operator MariMed Inc. (OTCQX:MRMD) has appointed Howard Schacter as its chief communications officer, Benzinga has learned exclusively ahead of an official announcement.

Prior to joining MariMed, Schacter spent many years in the communications space, providing counsel to big companies including Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB), McDonald's Corp (NYSE:MCD), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Spotify Technology SA (NYSE:SPOT). Most recently, he served as the head of communications Acreage Holdings Inc (OTC:ACRHF).

“Joining MariMed at this moment is a communications leader's dream opportunity. The company has positioned itself for a great future and has a terrific story to tell. They just haven't had anyone on-board to tell it,” Schacter told Benzinga.

Bob Fireman, CEO of MariMed, added, “Howard’s unique background combines traditional corporate communications and brand marketing PR in cannabis, CPG, retail and other sectors. We are on a growth trajectory, with a focused strategic plan that’s working. Howard brings exactly the right skill set to tell our compelling MariMed story to investors and the media, to generate even more attention for our award-winning brands among customers and patients, and to align our employees around our mission and values.”

A couple weeks ago, MariMed disclosed its core revenue spiked 230% year-over-year, reaching $24.6 million in the first quarter of 2021, marking it the company's highest-ever quarter of core cannabis revenue and profitability.

In March, the company closed a $46 million financing facility with the Hadron Healthcare Fund.

