fbpx
QQQ
-1.11
335.04
-0.33%
DIA
+ 0.29
345.35
+ 0.08%
SPY
-0.37
420.41
-0.09%
TLT
-0.23
138.67
-0.17%
GLD
-0.45
178.83
-0.25%

Exclusive: Cannabis Co. MariMed Appoints Howard Schacter To C-Suite

byJavier Hasse
June 1, 2021 4:38 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Exclusive: Cannabis Co. MariMed Appoints Howard Schacter To C-Suite

Multi-state cannabis operator MariMed Inc. (OTCQX:MRMD) has appointed Howard Schacter as its chief communications officer, Benzinga has learned exclusively ahead of an official announcement.

Prior to joining MariMed, Schacter spent many years in the communications space, providing counsel to big companies including Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB), McDonald's Corp (NYSE:MCD), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Spotify Technology SA (NYSE:SPOT). Most recently, he served as the head of communications Acreage Holdings Inc (OTC:ACRHF).

“Joining MariMed at this moment is a communications leader's dream opportunity. The company has positioned itself for a great future and has a terrific story to tell. They just haven't had anyone on-board to tell it,” Schacter told Benzinga.

Bob Fireman, CEO of MariMed, added, “Howard’s unique background combines traditional corporate communications and brand marketing PR in cannabis, CPG, retail and other sectors. We are on a growth trajectory, with a focused strategic plan that’s working. Howard brings exactly the right skill set to tell our compelling MariMed story to investors and the media, to generate even more attention for our award-winning brands among customers and patients, and to align our employees around our mission and values.”

A couple weeks ago, MariMed disclosed its core revenue spiked 230% year-over-year, reaching $24.6 million in the first quarter of 2021, marking it the company's highest-ever quarter of core cannabis revenue and profitability.

In March, the company closed a $46 million financing facility with the Hadron Healthcare Fund.

Encuentra nuestro contenido en Español en El Planteo:

 

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Small Cap Management Markets

Related Articles

The Week In Cannabis: New York, New Mexico, YouTube, KushCo, Greenlane And More

A shortened week came with no shortage of news. In New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed recreational marijuana into law on Wednesday, making the Empire State the 15th in the U.S. to legalize cannabis. read more

New York Becomes 15th State To Legalize Recreational Cannabis: The Big Apple Goes Green

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed recreational marijuana into law Wednesday, making the Empire State the 15th in the U.S. to legalize cannabis. The legislation allows adults 21 and older to possess up to 3 ounces of cannabis or 24 grams of marijuana concentrates and to buy recreational cannabis from licensed retailers. read more

Cannabis Marketplace, Payment Platform Leaf Trade Closes $5.5M Series A Led By Artemis Growth Partners

Wholesale cannabis marketplace and payment platform Leaf Trade has closed a $5.5 million Series A preferred investment round led by Artemis Growth Partners. read more

Cantor: Speedy Marijuana Reform In New York May Crush New Jersey's Market Potential

A final deal for a bill to legalize recreational marijuana in the state of New York could be closed imminently. The effects of this decision could greatly affect the fate of a number of large and medium-sized multi-state operators, or MSOs, within the Empire State and New Jersey. read more