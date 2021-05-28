Cannabis Movers & Shakers: House Of Saka, Flora Growth, Australis, Valens Company

Cannabis Beverage Expert Aaron Silverstein Joins House Of Saka

Cannabis beverage maker House of Saka, Inc. has named Aaron Silverstein a vice president of production and business development.

Silverstein, who brings vast knowledge in cannabis-infused wines and beverages, previously worked as managing director at BevZero, a non-alcoholic beverage manufacturer.

"I've always been enamored with the House of Saka brand," Silverstein said earlier this week. "Joining House of Saka feels more like going home than starting a new position."

Tracey Mason, CEO of House of Saka, is thrilled to welcome Silverstein to the team.

"As an authority on alcohol-removed wine, Aaron makes another great addition to our team of world-class beverage professionals," Mason said.

Flora Growth Appoints Macy’s Exec Marc Mastronardi To Board

Cannabis company Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) said Tuesday it had tapped Macy’s former chief stores officer, Marc Mastronardi, to its board of directors.

Mastronardi also served as Macy’s senior vice president of store operations and customer experience. Currently, he is a member of Delivering Good, NYC’s board.

“Marc brings a wealth of experience in business development, enterprise operations, and customer experience, and we believe he will be a significant asset to our board,” said Luis Merchan, president and CEO of Flora Growth.

Australis Taps Hanoz Kapadia As Chairman Of Board Of Directors

Australis Capital Inc. (CSE:AUSA) (OTC:AUSAF) reported Wednesday that Hanoz Kapadia agreed to serve as chairman of the board of directors.

Prior to this, Kapadia served as managing partner at an accounting and advisory firm, Kapadia & Associates. He is a seasoned entrepreneur with more than 23 years of experience in advising on regulatory, tax and finance matters.

"I am honored to take on this position with the company that in just the past few months has closed multiple excellent acquisitions, executed a successful corporate reset, and replaced senior management," Kapadia commented.

Valens Company's Shareholders Approve Election Of All Director Nominees

The Valens Company Inc. (TSX:VLNS) (OTCQX:VLNCF) reported on Wednesday the results from its annual and special meeting of shareholders, announcing that its shareholders had approved the election of the following director nominees:

Deepak Anand

Guy Beaudin

Andrew Cockwell

Karin A. McCaskill

Ashley McGrath

Tyler Robson

Drew Wolff

