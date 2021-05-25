House Of Saka Taps Cannabis Beverage Expert Aaron Silverstein As Production and Business Development VP

House of Saka, a producer of alcohol-free, cannabis-infused beverages made from the Napa Valley vineyards, has tapped Aaron Silverstein as vice president of production and business development, Benzinga has learned exclusively.

As an expert in cannabis-infused wines and beverages, Silverstein helped develop the non-alcoholic and cannabis advisory and production services of BevZero, where he served as managing director prior to joining House of Saka.

“I’ve always been enamored with the House of Saka brand,” said Silverstein. “Joining House of Saka feels more like going home than starting a new position.”

In his new role, Silverstein will drive strategic business partnerships, work to generate new revenue sources and expand the brand’s geographical footprint.

“As an authority on alcohol-removed wine, Aaron makes another great addition to our team of world-class beverage professionals,” Saka's CEO, Tracey Mason, added.

In addition to House of Saka, Silverstein serves on the board of the Cannabis Beverage Association.