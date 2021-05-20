Berner's Cannabis Brand COOKIES Debuts CBD Flower Market, Sets Up Training Program With NBA Great Chris Webber

Cannabis brand Cookies, founded by Gilbert Anthony Milam Jr., AKA Berner, is launching a new CBD flower line.

Cookies CBD Flower is available in 1/8 ounce gram size bags and 1-gram pre-rolls for adults 21 and older in all 50 states exclusively on the Cookies CBD website.

CBD flower genetics, grown indoors, are lab-tested and contain only 100% hand-trimmed buds and zero additives.

As vaping is becoming widely accepted as a way of combining all-natural hemp compounds, including cannabidiol (CBD) cannabigerol (CBG) and other phytocannabinoids, many researchers are exploring how the human endocannabinoid system reacts to both cannabis and hemp.

Cookies Recent Moves: Berner Partners With Chris Webber To Help Students From Marginalized Communities To Build Careers In Cannabis

Berner, the famous rapper who has been tireless in the search for social justice, teamed up with former NBA star Chris Webber and cannabis investor Jason Wild to kick off a training program that aims to help communities impacted by the War on Drugs, Forbes writes.

The initiative, dubbed Cookies U, will provide resources and create opportunities for students in marginalized communities.

Cookies U is the result of a collaboration between the Cookies Social Impact Program and the WebberWild Impact Fund, a private equity fund focused on entrepreneurs of color in the cannabis industry.

The program will enable students from marginalized communities to attend a three-month program designed to prepare them for a career in the cannabis industry.

The organization agreed to provide funds for tuition and housing for all students.

“Cookies U provides a path for people who have risked their freedom to be in this industry or have not been able to access cannabis jobs because of disparities in circumstances,” Berner said Tuesday.

International Activities

Berner's famous cannabis company is also deepening its footprint in the international market as well as the U.S.

Cookies recently teamed up with InterCure, an Israel-based company, to reach European customers.

The deal will bring Cookies branded products to stores and pharmacies in Israel. Cookies is also exploring opportunities across Europe.

In addition to its first location in Israel, Cookies plans to launch a new Lemonade store this year.

U.S. Outreach

Earlier this month, the brand debuted in Nevada under a deal with the owner of Rise and Essence retail stores, which are owned by Green Thumb Industries Inc. (CSE:GTII) (OTCQX:GTBIF).

COOKIES on the Strip in Las Vegas kicked off the sale of cannabis products on Friday, May 14.

"Brand recognition is key to winning in the cannabis industry, and with Cookies, Berner has created one of the most desired and recognizable cannabis and lifestyle brands," Green Thumb founder and CEO Ben Kovler said.

Photo Source: PRNewsfoto/Cookies