Green Thumb Cannabis And COOKIES Launching COOKIES On The Strip In Las Vegas

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (CSE:GTII) (OTCQX:GTBIF), the owner of Rise and Essence retail stores, announced the grand opening of the first COOKIES store in Nevada.

COOKIES on the Strip in Las Vegas is scheduled to open Friday, May 14.

The Chicago-based cannabis CPG company partnered with a cannabis brand, Cookies, led by rapper and entrepreneur Gilbert Anthony Milam Jr., AKA Berner, last August.

The two companies agreed to rebrand the Essence store at 2308 South Las Vegas Boulevard.

Apart from Cookies, the store will offer Lemonnade, Runtz, Minntz, Collins Ave, Run The Jewels, Powerzzzup and Grandiflora.

Green Thumb founder and CEO Ben Kovler said he was thrilled to collaborate with Berner.

"Brand recognition is key to winning in the cannabis industry, and with Cookies, Berner has created one of the most desired and recognizable cannabis and lifestyle brands," Kovler said.

Berner shared Kovler's enthusiasm.

"We have such a special menu selected for the opening and new genetics being created just for this location," Berner said. "This is a legendary life goal play, and it truly complements the growth of Cookies."

GTI Announces Q1 Financial Results, Enters Virginia

In the meantime, GTI reported it had generated $194.4 million in revenue in the first three months of 2021. In addition, its GAAP net income amounted to $10.4 million or $0.05 per basic and diluted share, representing the third consecutive quarter of positive GAAP net income.

Kovler said that "2021 is off to a strong start."

Earlier this month, the company announced its debut in Virginia via the acquisition of Dharma Pharmaceuticals LLC.

Dharma Pharmaceuticals holds one of five medical cannabis licenses in the Old Dominion, which enables it to cultivate, process and sell cannabis products directly to consumers.

Photo Source: PRNewsfoto/Cookies