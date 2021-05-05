Popular Social Media Sites: The Perfect Marketing Option For Cannabis Companies?

Brands cannot flourish without good marketing. The cannabis industry is no exception.

Of course, due to the nature of the industry and the persistent stigma that surrounds it, the cannabis space sorely lacks opportunities to utilize standard advertising options.

But, things seem to be changing, thanks to increasing nationwide legalization of cannabis and the growth of new social media platforms that could be ideal for spreading the word about almost anything.

Many new social media platforms are dipping their collective toes into the cannabis space and are notably affecting the industry, according to Kendra Losee, founder of Mota Marketing, a cannabis-focused marketing agency, who wrote about the topic in Marijuana Business Daily.

Clubhouse

One of those platforms is Clubhouse, considered the “most cannabis-friendly,” she said. Initially created for iOS users, Clubhouse is now reaching Android users as well.

Clubhouse is an audio-only platform that provides users with a simple method of reaching new clientele and establishing their brands. It’s also helpful for networking and making connections within the industry.

The platform hosts live conversation covering almost any topic in the cannabis space, from launching a cannabis business, seeking investors, to plant genetics and influencers of color.

What’s more, there’s a smoke sesh room!

In February, Clubhouse had 10 million users.

TikTok

TikTok, wildly popular for its often humorous viral videos, gained most of its traction this last year as the pandemic lockdown kept so many at home.

As of February 2021, the app had some 80 million monthly active users in the U.S., out of whom roughly 80% were between the ages of 16-34.

Because of that younger demographic, TikTok could be an excellent choice for cannabis businesses, enabling them to reach out to their consumers “in a very real way,” Losee said.

Then again, TikTok has its own strict regulations. Companies need to be cautious and avoid common cannabis words and hashtags such as: weed, cannabis, pot and stoned.

What to do? Be creative, Losee suggests. Try emojis instead of hashtags or use different spellings for basic cannabis terms if you need text to accompany your video.

Cannabis companies can use TikTok to present short videos about their businesses, brands, product lines, cultivating methodologies, or their staff.

“The key for cannabis brands and dispensaries on TikTok is to combine entertainment and education,” she said.

TikTok’s hashtags also enable particular niches and groups like cannabis moms, creators and cannabis creators of color to get their messages across.

In the end, Losee said, it doesn’t really matter which platform you choose.

"The trend is toward more conversational content and transparency."

Photo by Hello I'm Nik on Unsplash