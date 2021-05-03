 Skip to main content

TikTok Outage Causes Charli D'Amelio, Josh Richards, Benzinga & More To Lose All Their TikTok Followers
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 03, 2021 4:49pm   Comments
TikTok, the widely popular social media platform best known for its viral videos, is experiencing an error in which multiple accounts are displaying that they have zero followers.

TikTok users are buzzing around the world, as they contemplate what to do next if the problem persists. Many popular TikTok users are nervous wondering if they have been banned or if this is a mistake.

  • Charli D’Amelio’s account, which had more than 100 million followers, is currently showing zero followers. D’Amelio, who recently celebrated her 17th birthday, grew a massive following from her dance videos and other TikToks.
  • If someone tries to go to Griffin Johnson’s page right now, they will get this error message: “Page not available Looking for videos? Try browsing our trending creators, hashtags, and sounds"
  • Josh Richards, who is partnered up with Dave Portnoy on their BFF Podcast, has errors in his account as well. If a user goes to his page, he/she can see Richards’ videos and that he has more than one billion likes, but like D’Amelio and Johnson, the app says that he has zero followers. For someone used to seeing millions of followers, this is a drastic change.
  • Benzinga’s TikTok page, which usually has more than 30,000 followers, is still showing its 200,000 likes, but no followers. Unlike Johnson’s account, Benzinga’s videos are still available to watch on TikTok. Follow Benzinga on TikTok for updates.

TikTok has not posted anything regarding this issue yet.

screenshot_2021-05-03_4.45.52_pm.png

screenshot_2021-05-03_4.45.25_pm.png

Loyal TikTok users are already missing TikTok having posted about the panic on other social media platforms.

