Myconic Plans To Purchase British Columbia Physical Therapy Clinic, Launch Ketamine Treatments

Myconic Capital Corp. (CSE:MEDI) is poised to acquire a Victoria, British Columbia-based physical therapy clinic exclusively for the Canadian military, Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), and first responder patients.

Transaction Details: The Vancouver-based investment company, which previously operated as Auralite Investments Inc., inked a letter of intent to purchase Integrated Rehab and Performance Ltd., which operates the clinic, for $1 million.

The sum will be payable in the company’s common shares upon the closing of the transaction, including 5% which would be tradable on the closing date, with the remaining 95% payable quarterly, over the 18 months.

Under the deal, IRP will expand its British Columbia footprint and launch ketamine treatments as part of its offering.

Myconic purchased Mindscape Ketamine & Infusions Therapy PLLC last month for $175,000.

What’s Next: “As Canada continues to be a leader in alternative medicines and treatments, our goal is to aggressively pursue Section 56 exemptions for veteran patients of IRP, to be able to offer access to psychedelic-assisted therapy as an addition to their current treatment plans,” the company’s CEO Robert Meister said Friday.

In addition, IRP will receive a series of bonuses, payable in Myconic’s common shares, once it reaches particular milestones, including: