Investment Company Myconic Capital Agrees To Buy Mindscape Ketamine & Infusions Therapy

Myconic Capital Corp. (CSE:MEDI) agreed to buy Mindscape Ketamine & Infusions Therapy PLLC for $175,000.

The investment company, which previously operating as Auralite Investments Inc. and has holdings in cannabis, signed a letter of intent to acquire all shares of Mindscape for $75,000 in cash and $100,000 in the company’s shares.

The consideration shares will be locked up for the next 12 months since the issuance, with one-third of them being released at specified intervals.

The closing of the purchase depends on several conditions, including the authorizations from the boards of directors of both companies.

A Houston, Texas-based pain and mental health clinic, Mindscape, was launched by emergency medicine physician Dr. Quang Henderson (pictured).

Henderson was inspired after seeing his wife's health improve after having ketamine-based treatments for depression-related symptoms.

Mindscape provides ketamine treatments, administrating it intravenously in a relaxing environment, resembling a spa center. The patients can enjoy various multimedia options, such as music and virtual reality content, which should help power up the effects of the ketamine treatment.

Ketamine was patented as a human anesthetic in the U.S. back in 1966, and placed on the list of World Health Organization’s Essential Medicines List in 1985.

“Acquiring Mindscape is a major development for us as we believe we are able to maximize the clinic’s growth potential as an innovator of ketamine-based therapies,” Myconic CEO Robert Meister stated, citing how the rate of antidepressant use among teens and adults in the United States has grown.

Meister added that Henderson has a big passion for this therapy, which is especially noticeable through “his innovative approaches to integrating high-tech features into the patient experience to make it more approachable.“

