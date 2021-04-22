Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Decibel, Regrow, Cresco, GROW

Decibel Promotes Kris Newell To COO

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (TSXV:DB) (OTCQB:DBCCF) has promoted Kris Newell to chief operating officer.

In his new role, Newell would oversee the management of the company's two licensed cannabis cultivation facilities and one processing facility.

"We are excited to benefit from Kris' leadership as we ramp up operations at our larger indoor craft Thunderchild Cultivation facility, significantly increasing our production of the ultra-premium Qwest Reserve product line and the premium Qwest flower and pre-roll products," the company's CEO Cody Church disclosed Tuesday.

Regrow Appoints Craig E. Harper To Board Of Directors

Regrow, a cannabis-focused supply chain management cloud platform, has tapped Craig E. Harper for its board of directors.

Harper has over three decades of experience in the tech industry.

Previously he served as CEO of Cherwell Software. He also oversaw global sales at ServiceNow, BMC Software, and ServiceMesh.

“Regrow is accomplishing vital work in the tech community, in an important area that’s more necessary than ever before due to the ever-changing cannabis landscape,” Harper said Wednesday.

Cresco Taps Tarik Brooks To Board Of Directors

Vertically integrated cannabis company Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) said Thursday it has welcomed Tarik Brooks to its board of directors.

Brooks brings over two decades of experience in the spirits, hospitality, and media industries.

He currently serves as president of Combs Enterprises, overseeing business operations and investments owned by Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Prior to that, he served as a chief operating officer of account management and trading at Bridgewater Associates.

Tom Manning, executive chairman at Cresco, praised Brooks’ “remarkable experience” in building and managing consumer brands.

“Tarik represents another key appointment for Cresco Labs at a critical time of growth and expansion for the company,” he added.

In addition, Dominic Sergi, one of Cresco Labs' founders, opted to retire from the company’s board.

Last week, Cresco took over Bluma Wellness Inc. (CSE:BWEL) (OTCQX:BMWLF) in an all-stock transaction worth $213 million.

GROW Names Social Media Veteran Branden Hampton Chief Cannabis Officer

GROW, a green medicine startup, has welcomed a social media guru, Branden Hampton, to its ranks.

Hampton, who will serve as chief cannabis officer, has experience in developing brands through social media.

He brings vast sales and marketing knowledge.

Previously, he worked with a number of brands, including Shopify, Fashion Nova, Lyft, Postmates, and DraftKings, to name a few.

"GROW is a true cannabis utility token having an ecosystem, which allows people to play a game and purchase or earn digital assets, which are extremely important pieces of the puzzle to mass adoption," Hampton said.

Photo by David Gabrić on Unsplash