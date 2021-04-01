Cannabis Movers & Shakers: DVP, Canopy Growth, New Frontier Data, HempMeds, Vireo, Creo, Lattice, Applied DNA

Digital Venture Partners Appoints Chirali Patel As Managing Partner, CCO

Digital Venture Partners has tapped Chirali Patel to serve as managing partner and chief compliance officer.

Patel is an attorney bringing “unique public and private insight into the world of cannabis.”

Prior to joining DVP, she worked for the County of Passaic, the County of Bergen, and the City of Hoboken as assistant county counsel and municipal prosecutor.

The company said it looks forward to this partnership, and hopes the coming years will help the make "a much-needed impact in the cannabis industry."

New Frontier Data Names New CEO, Executive Chairman

New Frontier Data has named Gary Allen, previously its COO, to serve as CEO, replacing Giadha A. DeCarcer, who will assume the executive chairman role after serving as CEO for seven years.

DeCarcer founded the Washington-based company in 2014. This week, she said that the past seven years were "incredibly challenging yet rewarding.

"We worked diligently and creatively to become the most respected and trusted provider of cannabis analytics and business intelligence in the industry and now have the unique opportunity to solidify our position as the global nexus of cannabis data worldwide," DeCarcer said Tuesday.

Skateboarder Italo Penarrubia Endorses HempMeds As New Brand Ambassador

HempMeds has named X Games world-record-holding skateboarder Italo Penarrubia as its new brand ambassador.

The news was disclosed Tuesday by HempMeds' parent company, Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC:MJNA).

Penarrubia, who has been “using HempMeds’ CBD products for years to aid in recovery after long days of training,” disclosed that his “goal is to help bridge the knowledge gap for athletes around the world that could benefit from using CBD but are afraid or unsure of how to use the products.”

In November, HempMed named Raul Elizalde as its new CEO, after serving as co-CEO alongside Caroline Heinz for over six months.

Vireo Issues 8M Shares To Cannabis Vet Bruce Linton As Part Of Mutual Release

Vireo Health International Inc. (OTC:VREOF) said Wednesday it has entered into a mutual release with Bruce Linton, who stepped down from his role in June after serving as executive chairman for seven months. Linton is a co-founder and former CEO of Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC).

Vireo issued some 8 million shares to Linton as part of the mutual release.

Creo Welcomes Eitan Popper As Investor And Adviser

Creo has added Eitan Popper as an investor and strategic adviser.

Popper is co-founder and president of a vertically integrated medical cannabis company, MedReleaf Corp. (OTC:MEDFF), which was purchased in 2018 for $2.5 billion. He brings experience in entrepreneurship and international business and project development.

Currently, he chairs BioHarvest Sciences' advisory board.

"We are grateful to have both his guidance and support as Creo begins to unlock the vast potential cannabinoids hold as mainstream ingredients," co-founder and CEO Roy Lipski said Wednesday.

"I have immense interest in companies pursuing new technologies within the cannabinoid industry," Popper told Benzinga.

"Creo is a company I am proud to invest in and work with as it spearheads the new frontier of fermentation-based rare cannabinoids," he added.

Lattice Biologics Forms 3 Member Strategic Advisory Board

Lattice Biologics Ltd. (TSXV:LBL) (OTC:LBLTF) said Wednesday it has formed a strategic advisory board to support its executive team.

Currently, the board has three members: Chris Jones, Ian Kerwin, and Danielle O’Beirne.

Prior to founding CANNABIS XPRESS, Jones was the founder and president of an early chain of several Ontario-based cannabis retail stores.

Kerwin is Thrive California Industries’ founder. He also serves as the Canadian Hemp Coalition’s chief operating officer and co-founder.

O’Beirne brings vast knowledge in the pharmaceuticals and regulated health and wellness sectors. She has marketed over 200 products and services for over a dozen companies.

Canopy Growth Hires Sumayyah Emeh-Edu To Enhancing Diversity, Equity, Inclusion Awareness

Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX:WEED) (NASDAQ:CGC) announced Wednesday it has tapped Sumayyah Emeh-Edu to serve as vice president of diversity, equity, and inclusion, ahead of acquiring cannabis brand Ace Valley.

David Klein, the company’s CEO, is thrilled that Emeh-Edu opted to join Canopy’s team.

“Achieving progress towards diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives will be a journey that requires the contributions of all Canopy employees, and hiring Sumayyah is a critical step in that journey,” Klein added.

Clay Shorrock, J.D. Rejoins Applied DNA As CLO and Executive Director, Business Development

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) announced Thursday it has named Clay Shorrock, J.D., its new chief legal officer and executive director of business development.

Shorrock opted to rejoin the company after being an outside general and IP counsel for two years. Prior to that, he served as an in-house general and IP counsel for three years.

With over ten years of experience in intellectual property, patent law, and complex commercial transactions, Shorrock will oversee the legal, regulatory, IP, and business development sectors of the Stony Brook, New York-based company.

“As we continue to advance the adoption of our PCR-based, LinearDNA manufacturing platform across highly regulated markets and further develop our IP estate, especially around cancer immunotherapy, viral vectors, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics, we are thrilled to bring Clay’s expertise to the leadership team,” Dr. James A. Hayward, president, and CEO said.

