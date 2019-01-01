QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/5.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.57
Mkt Cap
2.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
128.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Apr 1, 2021, 5:21PM
Lattice Biologics Ltd is a biologic product manufacturing company. It manufactures and markets biologic products to domestic and international markets. The products of the company include ADM dermis, DBM Putty, Bone scaffold, and Others, of which key revenue is derived from Bone scaffold. The biologic products are used in various applications such as enhancing fusion in spine surgery, enhancing breast reconstruction post mastectomy for breast cancer patients, sports medicine applications, promotion of bone in foot and ankle surgery, promotion of skull healing following neurosurgery, and subchondral bone defect repair in knee and other joint surgeries. The company generates its revenue from operations principally carried in the United States of America.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Lattice Biologics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lattice Biologics (LBLTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lattice Biologics (OTCEM: LBLTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lattice Biologics's (LBLTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lattice Biologics.

Q

What is the target price for Lattice Biologics (LBLTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lattice Biologics

Q

Current Stock Price for Lattice Biologics (LBLTF)?

A

The stock price for Lattice Biologics (OTCEM: LBLTF) is $0.018 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 14:49:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lattice Biologics (LBLTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lattice Biologics.

Q

When is Lattice Biologics (OTCEM:LBLTF) reporting earnings?

A

Lattice Biologics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lattice Biologics (LBLTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lattice Biologics.

Q

What sector and industry does Lattice Biologics (LBLTF) operate in?

A

Lattice Biologics is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.