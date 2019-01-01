Lattice Biologics Ltd is a biologic product manufacturing company. It manufactures and markets biologic products to domestic and international markets. The products of the company include ADM dermis, DBM Putty, Bone scaffold, and Others, of which key revenue is derived from Bone scaffold. The biologic products are used in various applications such as enhancing fusion in spine surgery, enhancing breast reconstruction post mastectomy for breast cancer patients, sports medicine applications, promotion of bone in foot and ankle surgery, promotion of skull healing following neurosurgery, and subchondral bone defect repair in knee and other joint surgeries. The company generates its revenue from operations principally carried in the United States of America.