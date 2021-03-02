Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Indiva, Parallel, Open Book Extracts, Adnant, DELIC Holdings

Indiva Appoints Russell Wilson To Board

Canadian edibles manufacturer Indiva Limited (TSXV:NDVA) (OTCQX:NDVAF) welcomed Russell Wilson to its board of directors.

During his career, Wilson has been serving on several public company boards.

He is currently vice president f business development at Prairie Merchant Corp., a Calgary, Alberta-based private investment company.

Indiva CEO Niel Marotta says Wilson's experience "will provide an additional layer of oversight and governance, and his involvement in the cannabis sector will prove invaluable with respect to Indiva’s strategy going forward.”

In addition, the company’s board approved a grant of options for 150,000 common shares to Wilson at 0.59 per share.

In February, Canadian cannabis company Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) invested $22 million into London, Ontario-based company.

Indiva said it will utilize the funds to re[ay debt, as well as for working capital and standard corporate activities.

Walgreens Vet Jeremy Kunicki Joins Parallel As CFO

Vertically integrated cannabis company Parallel has tapped Jeremy Kunicki to oversee its financial department.

The move comes a week after the company's announcement it's going public via a $1.9 billion deal.

Prior to this, Kunicki spent two decades working at Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Most recently, he served as CFO for the Walgreens division.

William "Beau" Wrigley, Jr., the company's CEO and chairman praised Kunicki's expertise, adding that his "community-focused values, passion for prioritizing consumer health and track record of building high performance teams align perfectly with our culture."

Open Book Extracts Names 4 Strategic Advisors

CBD producer Open Book Extracts has hired four strategic advisors, including Dave Wood, Dr. Jeffrey Dover, MD, FRCPC, Dr. Robert Silver, DVM, MS, and Dr. Michael Singer, MD, Ph.D., to reinforce its research and development segment.

Wood, who will serve as a nutraceutical advisor, brings over three decades of experience in management. Prior to this, he served as Captek's CEO.

Dr. Dover, co-director of SkinCare Physicians of Chestnut Hill, and Dr. Singer, a serial biotech executive and chief scientific officer at Cartesian Therapeutics, will serve as cosmeceutical advisors.

Dr. Silver, who will serve as a veterinary advisor, is a seasoned expert in veterinary health and medical cannabis.

"Each appointee joining OBX from sectors outside the cannabis category is a testament to the broad appeal of the industry and the unique opportunity to make an impact through OBX," Dave Neundorfer, CEO of Open Book Extracts, noted.

Adnant Welcomes Susan Grayson Stone As New COO

Cannabis-focused consulting firm Adnant confirmed Tuesday it has tapped Susan Grayson Stone as its new COO to boost operations and oversee marketing strategy and corporate communications.

She brings extensive experience in marketing, customer experience, and organizational development, having worked in multiple industries.

Sabas D. Carrillo, founder and CEO of Los Angeles-based Adnant, said Stone helped them double in size.

"We were growing excruciatingly quick and couldn't hire fast enough," Carrillo explained.

DELIC Holdings Taps Kyle Snook To Its Board Of Advisors

Psychedelic wellness-focused company DELIC Holdings Inc. (CSE:DELC) (OTCQB:DELCF) has welcomed a former COO of Actify Neurotherapies, Kyle Snook, to its board of advisors.

During his time in Actify Neurotherapies, Snook oversaw all business operations, such as multi-site operations and growth, marketing, as well as financial management.

Matt Stang, the company’s chairman, and CEO disclosed Tuesday he is “excited” to name Snook one of the company’s advisors, highlighting that “his multi-faceted background will be an invaluable asset to the team.”

