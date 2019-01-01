Delic Holdings Corp is a media, e-commerce, and event company that operates in the field of psychedelic wellness. The company spreads awareness regarding the growing space of psychedelic therapies used as possible treatments for PTSD, anxiety, depression, and other mental health conditions. The business has four distinct segments: The Delic (e-commerce website and blog), Reality Sandwich (online education platform), Meet Delic (bi-annual event), and Delic Radio (podcast), each of which is dedicated to public education and de-stigmatizing the psychedelic conversation for a mainstream audience.