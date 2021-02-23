Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Clever Leaves, Agrify, Mind Cure, NXT Water, Acreage, Parallel, Transatlantic Capital

Clever Leaves Appoints Hank Hague As CFO

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) has tapped Hank Hague to oversee its financial department on the heels of being added to the Cannabis ETF (NYSE:THCX), which trades on the New York Stock Exchange.

He led finances for several public and private companies within the pharmaceutical, biomedical, and cannabis industries during his career.

Previously, Hague, who replaces Amit Pandey, served as CFO of Abacus Health Products, Inc.

Kyle Detwiler, CEO of the New York cannabis company, said Monday they are “thrilled to welcome” Hague.

“Hank has an impressive corporate background, and he has demonstrated exceptional financial and strategic leadership in his previous roles,” Detwiler added.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. was formed last year, after Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA) and a hemp extract producer, Clever Leaves International Inc. opted to partner.

Agrify Strengthens Board On The Heels Of NASDAQ Debut, Taps Stuart Wilcox

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) has appointed former Curaleaf Holdings Inc.'s (OTCQX:CURLF) Chief Operating Officer Stuart Wilcox to serve on its board of directors.

As an Independent Director, Wilcox replaces Matthew Kressy, who recently opted to step down from the position to serve on the company’s Advisory Board.

Wilcox brings over three decades of experience serving in leadership positions in both domestic and international cannabis companies. He also served on several cannabis and biotech boards.

Currently, Wilcox is Ora Pharm’s board member and a member of the Advisory Board for Revelation Micro and Managing Partner of NuRevelation.

“My experience in the industry has given me substantial insight into the market, and I believe Agrify has one of the most exciting new cultivation solutions available,” Wilcox disclosed Monday.

The Burlington, Massachusetts-based company recently debuted on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “AGFY,” ahead of securing approximately $75 million in funding via an underwritten public offering of its shares.

Mind Cure Strengthens Board, Welcomes Rob Hill

Mind Cure Health Inc. (CSE:MCUR), a mental health and wellness company working in the psychedelics sector, welcomed Rob Hill to the Board of Directors.

Hill has more than two decades of experience in capital markets, including heavily regulated markets experiencing hyper-growth, big data, and compliance management.

"I look forward to helping Mind Cure's leadership team further establish the company as a technology leader in psychedelics and advising on the strategic direction and M&A opportunities of the company," Hill noted Monday.

Mind Cure is dedicated to creating psychedelic-related treatments. The Vancouver-based company recently closed a CA$23 million ($18.1 million) offering, securing funds for product research and development.

NHL Legend Mark Messier Joins NXT Water

NXT Water revealed Monday that pro hockey legend Mark Messier opted to join its team as an equity partner and brand captain.

Messier will endorse the company's Akeso CBD water.

Through the partnership, Messier agreed to work on branding as well as advertising and marketing campaigns.

In addition, the collaboration will yield new sales and distribution channels.

"Once I met the NXT Water team and tried Akeso, I knew I had to become involved in the brand," Messier disclosed.

Parallel Names Leadership Team On Heels Of Going Public

The CEO of Atlanta-based Parallel, chewing gum billionaire William “Beau” Wrigley Jr., announced Monday it is partnering with Ceres Acquisition Corp. (OTCQX:CERAF) to bring the cannabis company public through a $1.9 billion deal.

Ceres, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), agreed to buy Parallel, to form a company that is poised to have a $430 million cash balance at closing, or once it takes on Ceres’ listing on Canada’s NEO Exchange.

Wrigley opted to continue to serve as Parallel’s chair and CEO. Scott “Scooter” Braun, Ceres’ co-founder, will serve as a special advisor.

Ceres chair and CEO Joe Crouthers will become a director of the combined company.

Acreage Appoints New CFO, Glen Leibowitz Steps Down

Glen Leibowitz opted to step down as Acreage Holdings Inc. (CSE:ACRG) (OTCQX:ACRDF) CFO.

The New York-based company appointed Steve Goertz to replace him. The decision is effective April 2.

Goertz has more than 25 years of experience in finance, capital markets, and strategic planning.

During his career, he led finance departments in several companies such as sgsco, and GoEasy Ltd.

Prior to this, Goertz worked at a special purpose acquisition corporation, Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp.

"Steve's extensive experience as a public company CFO, his deep expertise in complex transactions, and his recent experience in the cannabis industry make him ideal to lead Acreage's Finance and Accounting functions as we continue to effectively implement our growth strategies," Peter Caldini, the company's newly appointed CEO noted.

Transatlantic Capital Names New CEO

Transatlantic Capital Inc. (OTC:TACI) has appointed Amos Mirera as its new CEO.

Mirera, who replaces Julius Jenge, has over ten years of experience in digital consultancy.

“Our mission to globalize the brand will require cultural expertise in developing markets, which is exactly what Mr. Mirera will contribute,” Transatlantic CEO Julius Jenge said.

Transatlantic Capital is a parent company focusing on cannabis, psilocybin, hemp, housing, sports betting, and gaming. It’s dedicated to the development of new industry trends for U.S. and international markets.

