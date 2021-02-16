Why Cannabis Stocks Are Trading Higher Today

The shares of several cannabis companies are trading higher Tuesday as retail investor interest continues to drive the sector higher. The election of Joe Biden as U.S. President and recent Democratic Senate victories in Georgia have also lifted legalization sentiment.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) cultivates and sells medicinal and recreational cannabis through a portfolio of brands that include Aurora, CanniMed, Daily Special, MedReleaf, and San Rafael '71.

Aurora Cannabis shares were trading up 7.45% at $13.41. The stock has a 52-week high of $21.48 and a 52-week low of $3.71.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) sells medical and recreational cannabis through a portfolio of brands that include Canaca, Dubon, and Manitoba Harvest.

Tilray's stock was up 7.31% at $31.12. The stock has a 52-week high of $67 and a 52-week low of $2.43.

Cronos (NASDAQ:CRON) cultivates and sells medicinal and recreational cannabis through its medicinal brand, Peace Naturals, and its two recreational brands, Cove and Spinach.

Cronos stock was up 6.81% at $13.10. The stock has a 52-week high of $15.83 and a 52-week low of $4.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) owns and operates specialty retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores. The firm is a marketer and distributor of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, ventilation systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening.

GrowGeneration stock was up 7.23% at $61.07. The stock has a 52-week high of $67.75 and a 52-week low of $2.62.

OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) is a Canada licensed producer of cannabis products. The company focuses on producing indoor-growth cannabis for patients and adult recreational consumers, as well as developing overseas business partnerships. It operates in a single segment that is the production and sale of cannabis.

OrganiGram Holdings stock was up 6.67% at $4. The stock has a 52-week high of $6.45 and a 52-week low of $1.01.

HEXO Corp (NYSE:HEXO) is engaged in producing and selling cannabis and cannabis products. The company is focused on smoke-free and traditional cannabis products. The firm's products include dried flowers, oils, and vapes. It generates its revenue from various sources such as Beverage Based Adult-Use Sales, Medical, Wholesale and International sales.

HEXO stock was up 16.38% at $8.67. The stock has a 52-week high of $11.04 and a 52-week low of $1.38.

