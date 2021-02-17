Cannabis Movers & Shakers: CURE Pharmaceutical, Partner Colorado Credit Union, The Parent Company, Lotus Ventures

CURE Pharmaceutical Shakes Up Its Board

CURE Pharmaceutical Holdings (OTCQB:CURR) chairman William Yuan is transitioning to Chairman Emeritus and will remain in the company as a key advisor.

Rubén José King-Shaw Jr, who serves on the company’s board, opted to replace Yuan.

King-Shaw brings over thirty years of experience in healthcare technology and also private equity sectors.

Currently, he serves as CSO of Steward Health Care Systems, LLC.

In addition, the company appointed Dov Szapiro to its board. He serves as co-founder, managing partner and principal of Entourage Effect Capital.

“We thank Mr. Yuan for his dedicated leadership of CURE’s Board of Directors, and we are honored to have him stay with us as Chairman Emeritus and Key Advisor to the Board and executive team, as he leads the Company in its continued progress for dynamic international expansion and global revenue traction,” CURE chief executive Rob Davidson noted.

Partner Colorado Credit Union CEO To Step Down, Will Head New Cannabis Venture

Sundie Seefried, the CEO of Partner Colorado Credit Union, opted to step down from her current role to head a new cannabis banking company owned by Partner Colorado.

According to Marijuana Business Daily, Seefried will resign on July 1, 2021, to helm the new company.

“Partner Colorado will be majority owner of Safe Harbor Financial, LLC, and all cannabis-related funds will still flow through the credit union,” Seefried.

The Credit Union opted to merge Safe Harbor Private Banking, its cannabis banking segment with CUSO—Safe Harbor Services, into one company.

“This transition will allow me to give my undivided attention to all matters concerning cannabis banking and the expansion of the program,” she added.

In September, Safe Harbor Private Banking partnered with AeroPay on a payment service for CBD, cannabis, and non-plant touching ancillary service businesses.

The Parent Company Hires Mike Batesole As New CFO

TPCO Holding Corp. (NEO: GRAM.U) (OTCQX:GRAMF) (OTC:GRMWF), also known as The Parent Company, has tapped Mike Batesole to oversee its financial department.

Batesole, who succeeds Brett Cummings, has more than 25 years in finance. Previously, he served as Origin House's CFO, CA Operations.

He also spent a decade at Shaklee Corporation overseeing its finances, operations, and supply chain.

"With knowledge of both IFRS and U.S. GAAP accounting, Mike's skills will help prepare the company for the post-prohibition era for cannabis, including up-listing to a major U.S. stock exchange as soon as regulations permit," Parent Company CEO Steve Allan said.

Lotus Ventures Appoints Albert Duwyn To The Board Of Directors

Cannabis craft grower Lotus Ventures Inc. (CSE:J) (OTC:LTTSF) has appointed Albert Duwyn to its Board of Directors. He replaces Jeff Tung.

As the Vancouver-based company’s early supporter and shareholder, Duwyn agreed to help achieve next milestones, including securing the funding and launching the build-out of the expansion facility.

Lotus also appointed DeVisser Gray LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors on its Annual General Meeting, held on Friday, Feb.12.

