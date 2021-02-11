Sundial, Tilray, Aphria Continue Rally Amid High Retail Investor Interest

Cannabis stocks are surging pre-market amid high interest from retail investors on social media, in particular the Reddit community WallStreetBets.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) is trading 30% higher at $3.83 in the early pre-market session at press time on Thursday.

See also: How to Buy Sundial Growers (SNDL) Stock

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) is up 11.1% at $71. Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) 11.2% at $29.25.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) is trading 8.3% higher at $20.5. Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) is up 2.5% at $53.46.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) shares are trading 1.8% higher at $15.83.

Sundial is the most-talked-about stock on WallStreetBets on Thursday, as per data from SwaggStocks, with a comment volume of 4,826. Tilray and Aphria are also seeing sky-high interest.

Tilray and Aurora Cannabis are the most talked-about stocks on Stocktwits at press time.

Tilray’s United Kingdom distribution agreement and Canopy Growth earnings have also boosted the Cannabis sector.

See also: How to Invest in Cannabis Stocks

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.