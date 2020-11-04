fbpx
QQQ
+ 7.48
279.43
+ 2.61%
DIA
+ 5.32
273.24
+ 1.91%
SPY
+ 6.53
337.13
+ 1.9%
TLT
+ 0.28
160.80
+ 0.17%
GLD
+ 4.16
174.67
+ 2.33%

Montana Embraces Recreational Marijuana, S.D. Legalizes Both Medical And Adult-Use

byNina Zdinjak
November 4, 2020 9:24 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Montana has become the 14th U.S. state to legalize recreational marijuana. 

A majority of voters in the Treasure State, 58%, voted in favor of the initiative during the Tuesday election.

According to Marijuana Business Daily, citing data from the Washington Post, Montana voters supported Initiative 190, which stands for the legalization of the recreational marijuana market in the state.

Under the initiative, the possession and use of one ounce or less of cannabis or eight grams or less of marijuana concentrate by individuals over the age of 21 will be legal. Furthermore, the state residents could also legally grow certain amounts of marijuana; cannabis and cannabis-infused products would be taxed 20%; people sentenced for cannabis-related felonies could ask to be resentenced or having the conviction expunged.

The adult-use cannabis market could produce sales of $217 million in the first year, according to a study conducted by the University of Montana.

The second initiative called, Constitutional Initiative 118, would set the legal age for marijuana use at 21. That also projected to have the majority of votes.

“This is a great day for Montana,” Marijuana Policy Project Deputy Director Matthew Schweich said (h/t Marijuana Moment). “This victory further proves how widespread the support for marijuana policy reform is across the United States. Montana will now join the growing number of states that are proving that replacing prohibition with a system of legalization and regulation is the policy decision that best serves the interests of public health and safety.”

Montana joins other states that have also embraced recreational marijuana, including New JerseyArizona and South Dakota, which was considered a toss up heading into Election Day.

South Dakota actually stands out as the first state in the country to simultaneously legalize medical and adult-use marijuana

Just after S.D. voters passed Measure 26 — for the medical marijuana market — voters supported Amendment A, legalizing  adult-use cannabis, with 53.5% in favor and 46.5% against, according to Marijuana Business Daily.

As for the the other states whose marijuana-related decisions were eagerly awaited during the 2020 elections, Arizona and New Jersey each had the majority of voters saying yes to recreational cannabis.

Meanwhile, Mississippi welcomed the legalization of medical marijuana.

In Arizona, adult-use cannabis was supported by 59% state voters, and in Mississippi, medical marijuana attracted 74.1% of the votes. while in New Jersey more than 67% of voters supported recreational cannabis.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Government News Entrepreneurship Politics Markets Media General

Related Articles

Illinois Adult-Use Cannabis Sales Surpass Half A Billion In Less Than A Year

Illinois adult-use cannabis sales have been noticeably increasing month over month, reaching the highest point in October with a total amount of $75.28 million. read more

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Columbia Care, Radiko, Terranueva, Akerna

Here is a summary of the latest company shakeups within the cannabis industry. Columbia Care Taps Alison Worthington To Board read more

The Cannabis Markets In Latin America: A Snapshot By Expert Analysts

Regulatory, economic and pandemic-related hurdles have held up Latin America’s success as a global exporter of cannabis. In an enticing live panel, Cantor Fitzgerald Analyst Pablo Zuanic interviewed experts from the region in order to get a clear understanding of the current state of affairs. read more

How To Connect With Your Distributed Workforce

This article was originally published on NisonCo, and appears here with permission. read more

Cannabis Stocks Rebound As Dust Settles Following US Election

Cannabis stocks rebounded on Thursday after initial election disappointment on Wednesday. read more

More on Cannabis

Best Marijuana Penny Stocks Right Now

Investing in marijuana doesn't have to be expensive. Check out Benzinga's best marijuana penny stocks for 2020: updated daily.

How to Invest in Cannabis Stocks

Learn how to invest in marijuana stocks now. Compare our top recommendations for brokers and find your match to start trading today.

Does Insurance Cover Medical Marijuana?

With all the laws regarding medical marijuana, it can be hard to be sure whether or not yours is covered. Find medical coverage and alternatives here.

Best CBD Softgels

CBD softgels are flavorless, convenient and widely available online. Check out the best CBD softgels online in 2020 and try one for yourself!

Best Cannabis Insurance

Learn how to insure your cannabis business with our top rated cannabis insurance companies. Keep your business and your grow operation safe and protected.

Best Cannabis ETFs

Interested in investing in cannabis? Discover the best marijuana ETFs traded in American and Canadian exchanges and where and how to buy them.