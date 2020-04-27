Exploring Cannabis For Shelter-In-Place Cabin Fever

By Dr. Robert Flannery.

During our current COVID-19 self-isolation, sales for cannabis have increased significantly. According to WeedMaps, there has been a 350% increase in cannabis delivery and pick up orders (comparing day-to-day, Monday, 3/9 to Monday, 3/16). In terms of what people are ordering, there is 4x the typical volume on single orders, according to many cannabis retailers.

If while stuck at home, you’re looking for some recommendations on the best way to explore cannabis for alleviating the anxiety of being stuck inside (and constantly refreshing the news), here are some recommendations from Dr. Robert Flannery, the first PhD in cannabis and founder of Dr. Robb Farms.

What you need to know as a first timer for cannabis use?

First timers should probably, at this time, stick to edibles. Even though vaping and smoking is fundamentally safe, it does irritate the lung tissue a little bit. If someone has a lung or bronchial infection much like what covid-19 is, you will be damaging the cells a bit when you should be as nice to them as possible. So my advice is to use edibles for a while.

Not all cannabis is created equal – what to look out for, from ingredients to dosage?

What I would be focused on in this environment are things that will reduce anxiety. Any edibles with super high THC content can increase anxiety for a lot of people. Look for products that contain other cannabinoids in addition to THC. For instance, if you are feeling anxiety, consume a product that is primarily CBD. CBD is an antagonist to THC, and it reduces the ability of THC to bind to the CB1 receptor. CBD can trigger that receptor and its serotonin-release-like response. That’s why CBD can give a general sense of wellbeing as contrasted with the euphoric sense from THC.

What is the difference between delivery methods (e.g. gummies, chocolates, oils, etc.)?

Microdosing is a fantastic way to reduce anxiety but not affect your overall mental capacity. Sublingual ingestion is a fantastic way of consuming cannabis, because you can start feeling effects within 5-15 minutes. For quick relief you can microdose. A 1:1 ratio of THC to CBD is recommended

What are the health benefits of cannabis, and where is the line between ideal dosage for health and too much?

Generally speaking, five milligrams is a good starting point for beginners, and 15 milligrams will get you fairly medicated. It’s different person to person but that’s a good rule of thumb.

Does all cannabis make you hungry?

The short answer is yes, however there are some caveats. Unlike THC, the cannabinoid THCV acts as an appetite suppressant. What’s interesting about an increase in hunger from THC is that there is a temporal factor to the feeling. As you are consuming cannabis, as the cannabinoids start to bind to receptors and as you become more medicated - there is a bell curve in hunger. When you are increasing into the medicated state and coming down from it, you are most hungry. To avoid it, try to go to bed before you start to come down.

Is cannabis safe if you are pregnant or breastfeeding?

We do not have enough information yet. Women have been using cannabis specifically for relieving the symptoms of morning sickness of pregnancy for millennia. People have used cannabis to induce milk production for new moms, however I have not seen any research to support this. The thinking behind that is that it helps you relax, and often stress can inhibit milk protection. That said, cannabis can cross the placenta. Scientists are studying this now, and we are all looking forward to their findings.

What type of cannabis should I be using for Sleep - linalool terpene is a smooth muscle relaxer the same that’s in lavender. I recommend cultivars that contain this. One cannabinoid called CBN is also a smooth muscle relaxer. It’s a cannabinoid that CBD breaks down into over time. Anxiety and stress reduction: Myrcene reduces anxiety. If you want to consume THC, or including other cannabinoids with the THC. THC content that is balanced with other cannabinoids. Mood: dependent on the individual, cannabis can be a mood enhancer. If you are in a good state of mind, cannabis can provide this for you. if you’re anxious - if you use too much, it will make the anxiety more pronounced. Creativity - a lot of people talk about uplifting cannabis, like sativa. What makes something sativa is the terpenes, such as alpha-pinene. it’s a broncho-dialator. Limonene, too. These are highly associated with sativa-style cannabis cultivars.



Dr. Robert Flannery is the first PhD in the United States with certified technical expertise in growing commercial Cannabis.

While going through cancer treatment, Dr. Flannery’s mom sought recommendations for safely medicating with Cannabis. Dr. Flannery’s unmatched expertise in the field and his absolute vigilance for his mom’s health created the most stringent standards – no applied chemicals, no pesticides, and no additional risks of being harmful to his mother.

No products matched his high standards for his mom, so Dr. Flannery decided to make his own clean product. And in doing so, Dr. Robb Farms was born.

Dr. Robb Farms products are made with care, for the people we care about.

