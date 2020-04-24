Dara Torres And CBD: It's Never Too Late To Try New Things

By Sylvia Muñoz Campo

The concept of the cannabis user as a lazy slacker has shifted. Nowadays, Politicians, celebrities, and athletes in all sports are the new cannabis consumers, and they are far from the underachiever's image that some want to portrait.

As a matter of fact, marijuana has a lot to offer in more ways than one. That's why athletes are currently resourcing to cannabis to improve their training recovery time and take a more natural approach.

Dara Torres, a gold medalist who is currently 52-year-old, is Chief Lifestyle & Wellness Officer and investor in Canibrands, a company started by a consortium of cannabis insiders, and someone who is embracing the benefits of the plant.

Torres was having issues sleeping well, so she ran into her former strength and conditioning coach Andy O'Brien who recommended her the product Can-I-sleep from Canibrands.

In the beginning, she was concerned about THC and being high, but he clarified that there was no THC and CBD was no-psychoactive. The results were terrific, and a little bit by little, she began to incorporate different products into her daily wellness routine and ultimately got involved with Canibrands.

The retired competitive swimmer, admits she never used any form of cannabis back when she competed and trained. Now she is a CBD user and wishes she knew about it when she was competing. She believes she could have won more medals and could have had a longer career.

After she retired, she started researching natural ways to approach her health, specifically for the issues she had. She claims that Canibrand makes it easier for everyday aches and pains, sleep, focus, energy and all the things that happen for men and women- specifically active ones- over 40 years.

As other celebrities and advocates of cannabis and its benefits, Torres is aware of all the unfortunate misconceptions surrounding CBD and the content of THC in it. On her role as Chief Lifestyle & Wellness Officer and investor in the CBD company, she wants to help educate the world on how CBD can help them. She hopes her story inspires more people to try this natural approach and become the best person they can.

