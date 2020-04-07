Market Overview

Neptune Appoints Dr. Toni Rinow As CFO

Jose Rodrigo , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 07, 2020 2:55pm   Comments


Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: NEPT) (TSE: NEPT) announced the appointment of Dr. Toni Rinow as its chief financial officer.

"I am honored to rejoin Neptune at such an exciting time in the Company's history and growth trajectory. I am looking forward to putting the knowledge I've learned over the last decade to good use to help guide Neptune through its next inflection points while positioning the Company for future growth," Rinow said in a prepared statement.

Rinow is expected to oversee growth, including global expansion. His expertise is focusd on accelerating revenue by strategic acquisitions, corporate development, sales and marketing, and financings.

She holds an MBA in Business Administration and Accounting and Finance from McGill University, a doctorate in physical chemistry from the Université de Montréal, and a chemical engineering degree from the European Higher Institute of Chemistry in Strasbourg, France.

"We are excited to have a professional with Toni's diverse expertise join our team as she brings significant executive business, financial and technical leadership experience to Neptune," said Michael Cammarata, CEO of Neptune Wellness Solutions. "Toni is an extremely accomplished and adaptable problem solver with international experience growing businesses, executing transformational plans, and building high performance teams."

The news comes on the heels of two appointments to the Board of Directors of the company.

Posted-In: appointments Neptune Wellness SolutionsCannabis News Movers & Shakers Management Markets General

