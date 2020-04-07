Market Overview

Neptune Names 2 New Directors To Board

Jose Rodrigo , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 07, 2020 9:46am   Comments
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) (TSE: NEPT) appointed Joseph Buaron and Michael de Geus to the company's board of directors.

Buaron is an experienced chief technology officer whose career spans over two decades as an entrepreneur, programmer and solutions architect. He also co-founded goPeer, Canada's first regulated consumer peer to peer lender and serves as Chief Strategy Officer of Loti Wellness Inc., a Canadian self-care consumer brand.

He also founded and served as president of Future Point Inc., a web and application hosting solutions service that was sold in 2007.

De Geus is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Leatherback Gear LLC, a producer of bulletproof backpacks. He also served as a Special Agent in federal law enforcement with the Department of Homeland Security and has served on various assignments both physically and with cybersecurity since 2008.

"We are very pleased to welcome two such experienced and accomplished individuals to our Board of Directors," said Neptune CEO Michael Cammarata. "Joseph's vast array of technical expertise and Michael's expansive understanding of government and policy, combined with both of their entrepreneurial expertise will be instrumental as we continue to work towards our vision of becoming a leader in the health and wellness space."

Photo courtesy of Neptune

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Joseph Buaron Michael de GeusCannabis News Movers & Shakers Management Markets General

