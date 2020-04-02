Market Overview

Neptune Receives Health Canada Approval To Make Plant-Based Hand Sanitizers
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 02, 2020 10:07am   Comments
Cannabinoids extraction company Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) (TSX: NEPT) confirmed Thursday it has obtained approval from Health Canada to commence with the commercialization of its plant-based hand sanitizer products.

In this manner, the Quebec-based company has joined many other cannabis companies in hand sanitizer production as their way to get included in a big fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Furthermore, Neptune said it will help the National Research Council of Canada’s with their struggles to produce various necessities during the coronavirus crisis.

The company’s hand sanitizers will be designed to eliminate 99.9% of bacteria and germs, containing essential oils and fruit extracts. These products will be formulated at Neptune’s facilities in Sherbrooke, Quebec, and Conover, North Carolina, and will be labeled to reveal Health Canada’s approval.

The launch of the new product is projected for summer, and the company said it will sell it to consumer-packaged goods brands and retailers that are looking for private label owned brands.

"We are very pleased to receive Health Canada authorization to bring our plant-based hand sanitizer to market as we believe consumers will increasingly look for natural sanitizers as their use of these products become more regular in light of COVID-19," Neptune Chief Executive Officer Michael Cammarata said in a statement.

Neptunes’ shares were trading 43.14% higher at $1.46 Thursday morning.

Neptune Announces At-the-Market Offering, Stock Drops More Than 18%

New Cannabis Products: Neptune's Hemp Brand, The Cann Lite And Lowell's Jack Herer Line

Photo courtesy of Neptune.

