These CBD Companies Upped Their Hand Sanitizer Game To Combat COVID-19

Since the COVID-19 outbreak became a global pandemic, demand for hand sanitizer has increased, inspiring cannabis and CBD companies to produce products that can help prevent the spread.

Emerald Harvest started manufacturing thousands of bottles of hand sanitizer to be donated to those in need. Hollister Biosciences Inc. also stepped up efforts.

Below are two more cannabinoind-containing hand sanitizing products.

Seabedee

Seabedee, a CBD wellness company, launched a CBD-infused hand sanitizer.

The San Diego-based company is offering this supercharged sanitizer discounted to customers who are purchasing other products on the site. The hand sanitizer is specially formulated with ingredients like 100 mg of CBD, lavender, 20% Vitamin E and 70% isopropyl alcohol 99 — in accordance with CDC standards for hand sanitizer — to reduce germs and bacteria while also supporting stress relief.

Seabedee is also donating 5 percent of all profits to a COVID-19 relief fund.

“We wanted to give back during this difficult time and saw the shortage of sanitizing and cleaning products available for the general public, and the panic that ensued due to these shortages,” said Peter Stadniuk, co-founder of Seabedee. “We felt we were in a unique position to help solve both of these problems, so we created a sanitizer with strong anti-microbial properties to fight against bacteria combined with our CBD-isolate blend that is formulated to help treat anxiety and promote stress relief.”

Whispr

Whispr has released a new, full-spectrum hemp hand sanitizer gel.

The new sanitizing gel is made with Vitamin E, moisturizers, and 1:1 ratio of CBD/CBG. The formula meets FDA healthcare personnel hand-wash criteria.

Whispr touts that it's effective at eliminating many common germs and bacteria in as little as fifteen-seconds.

"In life, everyone has one thing in common — struggle. That's especially true today with the spread of COVID-19," said Micah Whitehead, co-founder at Whispr. "Our mission at Whispr has always been to enliven the human condition and help people break free from the tyranny of stress and pain. We have never felt that calling stronger than now, in these times of uncertainty. Our vision is to see people become the healthiest version of themselves."

Whitehead said Whispr saw a growing appeal for hygienic products that keep consumers safe.

"Our hemp-infused hand sanitizer was developed with 1-1 ratio of CBD and CBG to help reduce symptoms of pain, stress, anxiety and inflammation while keeping hands disinfected, protected and moisturized," Whitehead added. "There’s never been a greater need than now for a hand sanitizer that soothes while it sanitizes.”

Images courtesy of the respective companies.