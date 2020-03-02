New Cannabis Products: Neptune's Hemp Brand, The Cann Lite And Lowell's Jack Herer Line

As the cannabis market expands, it's hard to keep track of the many products that launch every week. Benzinga put together a short list of some of the most interesting new cannabis products launched recently.

Neptune Wellness’ Forest Remedies

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: NEPT), a Canada-based natural wellness and cannabinoids extraction company, announced the launch of consumer brand Forest Remedies, which provides high-quality, hemp and plant-based wellness products.

The Forest Remedies portfolio includes:

Full Spectrum Hemp Extract Soft Gel Capsules,

Full Spectrum Hemp Extract Tinctures,

Full Spectrum Hemp Extract Soothing Balms,

Full Spectrum Hemp Extract Massage Oil,

Full Spectrum Hemp Extract Pet Soother,

21 single essential oils formulated in partnership with International Fragrance Foundation (IFF).

Forest Remedies has also partnered with One Tree Planted, a non-profit environmental organization with a focus on global reforestation. For every product sold, Forest Remedies will contribute to the planting of a tree to help rebuild the world's fores

“The launch of Forest Remedies is a significant turning point for Neptune’s growth. The initial product launch includes high-quality products at more affordable prices than competing products and leads us toward a new way for people to consume and use cannabis. We see CBD as an ingredient that will have applications across the household in home care, personal care and beauty,” Michael Cammarata, CEO of Neptune Wellness, told Benzinga.

Cann Lite

Cann Lite is the latest innovation from the first cannabis-infused social tonic brand, Cann. Cann Lite has only 8 calories per Cann and zero added sugars, plus 2mg of sativa-dominant hybrid THC and 4mg of CBD in the brand's signature Grapefruit Rosemary flavor. Cann Lite is available in select Medmen Enterprises Inc (OTC: MMNFF) locations.

"Cann's social tonics have been such a success because they can be consumed in the same social situations as an alcoholic beverage, but with 1/3 the calories and no hangover the next day,” Luke Anderson, co-founder of Cann, told Benzinga. “Throughout our first few months on the market, we've been listening closely to a subsegment of our consumer base and have heard that no added sugar often matters more than calorie count... As an organization, we remain committed to expanding on our product assortment to meet the needs of distinct consumer profiles, and look forward to debuting more delicious innovations throughout 2020.”

Lowell Farms Jack Herer Line

Lowell Farms has partnered with Jack Herer Brands releasing limited-edition products including private reserve black packs, one gram singles and jarred flower. Products are available throughout select California dispensaries.

“Lowell Farms is proud to continue Jack Herer's legacy through our partnership,” David Elias, CEO and founder of Lowell Herb Co, told Benzinga. “While there is still much work to be done for federal cannabis legalization, Jack helped pave the way for companies like Lowell through his efforts towards social justice.”

Images courtesy of respective companies.