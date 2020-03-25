Market Overview

MedMen Names Former Whole Foods VP To Its Board Of Directors
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 25, 2020 2:49pm   Comments
Cannabis retailer MedMen Enterprises Inc. (CSE: MMEN) (OTC: MMNFF) said Wednesday it has hired Errol Schweizer to its board of directors.

Prior to joining MedMen, Schweizer spent 15 years at Whole Foods Market Inc., where he was a vice president of grocery at one point. While at this position, he was managing sales, promotional activities, and financial performance for more than 80 product categories generating $5 billion in annual sales, the company said.

Schweizer brings to MedMen more than 25 years of professional experience covering food and cannabis industries.

In addition, Jay Brown has left the board at the same time to concentrate on other businesses, while remaining a part of the company as a strategic advisor.

MedMen’s shares were trading 13.59% higher at 23 cents per share on Wednesday morning.

Why Restructuring Efforts Don't Necessarily Signal The End Of A Cannabis Company's Downturn

New Cannabis Products: Neptune's Hemp Brand, The Cann Lite And Lowell's Jack Herer Line

Photo courtesy of MedMen.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

