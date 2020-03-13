Cannabis And Music News: Kid Cannibal Debuts Weed Box; Jonathan Hay Launches New Label

This week, weed and music continue to intersect.

The Strange Traveler Art Boxes

Washington D.C. artist Ben Garlock, who goes by the name Kid Cannibal, has launched 100 limited edition Strange Traveler Art Boxes to coincide with the debut of his new album.

Each 8x8 box is an all-in-one package filled with curated art, music and cannabis. They include: a voucher worth $120 in cannabis purchases from Voyager Club, stash jars, Voyager Club rolling papers and a certificate of authenticity. The box is also nostalgic in that it includes a Strange Traveler cassette tape.

The box sets are available in four different "journeys": Japan, Italy, China and Caribbean.

“People don’t appreciate music and people don’t respect the cannabis industry,” Garlock said. “With the [Strange Traveler] Art Box, I wanted to change both of those statements by not only bringing music to people, but by bringing people an experience in a beautiful box lined with classic art and filled with respectable, high-quality, local, pesticide-free cannabis. This is a move to elevate both industries to new creative heights.”

Jonathan Hay And Sarah Rush’s New Techno Label

Multi-platinum producer Jonathan Hay, a cannabis advocate and patient, partnered up with London's Sarah Rushforth, a.k.a. “Sarah Rush,” to create R.U.S.H Music.

The multifaceted label will be focused on techno music.

While overseas, Rushforth helped Hay shape the sound of Follow the Leader with hip hop duo Eric B. & Rakim - an acclaimed album that ended up reaching #1 on the Billboard Jazz Charts (with a big help from the good herb).

Rushforth has been attending raves all over Europe and North America for over a decade, meeting the world’s biggest house and techno DJ’s. She believes that raving has always been predominantly about the music, but also about recharging your soul and energy - almost like therapy.

She made Hay aware of DJ's such as Carl Cox, Marco Carola, Black Coffee, Solomun, wAFF and Matinez Brothers — to name a few.

The plan for R.U.S.H Music is to hold events across North America — including New York, Miami, Las Vegas, Detroit and Chicago — and target large music festivals. Eventually the plan is to bring their electronic sounds to Europe, in places like Spain, Portugal, England and most importantly, the electronic music capital of the world, Ibiza.

Hay and Rushforth are also inspired by Elrow, seeing it as a perfect business model that sells-out hundreds of events worldwide every year. Like R.U.S.H, Elrow started as a two people operation of a brother and sister from Barcelona, Spain and now together with a huge team they have an infrastructure that has the ability to host five parties anywhere in the world on any given day.

“Elrow is such an inspriation to the R.U.S.H founders and Sarah has attended so many of their infamous shows including Elrow Fesival in London and the Elrow club in Barcelona. They both consider Elrow to be the most innovative and successful party in the world right now,” Hay told Benzinga.

“R.U.S.H Music has partnered up with Fat Beats and Seven Seas Music to help with their global ambitions. Sky's the limit,” he concluded.