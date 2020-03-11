Champion Snowmobiler Wesley Bowerman Joins Athletes Program At Cannabis Co. Wana Brands

Wana Brands recently inducted champion snowmobiler Wesley Bowerman into its Wana Athletes Program.

The 40-year-old athlete suffers from prothrombin mutation, a genetic blood-clotting disorder. Instead of turning to prescription painkillers, Bowerman chose to look into utilizing cannabis gummies with a good THC/CBD ratio. As a result, he found Wana Brands to have the most effective gummies for his condition and he now takes them daily to help manage pain and other side effects of his condition.

"Wesley recently told us that he utilizes Wana to address his medical concerns because we offer a wide range of ratios and classes, allowing him to find the perfect dosage for him,” said Wana CEO Nancy Whiteman. “We have been astonished by the real and inspiring stories about how athletes are reaching their greatest potential with the help of our products since launching the Wana Athlete program. I hope that our athletes’ stories encourage people to seek out alternative treatment options that avoid the undesirable side effects of prescription painkillers.”

Lead image: cannabis and sports, by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga.