Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

LA Marathon Got Its First Cannabis Sponsor
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 10, 2020 12:55pm   Comments
Share:
LA Marathon Got Its First Cannabis Sponsor

Despite health concerns, the Los Angeles Marathon took place last weekend, and participants and attendees saw cannabis products promoted during the event for the first time ever.

As part of an official sponsorship, Sagely Naturals took over Mile 16 at the LA Marathon to provide an experiential recovery station for spectators and runners. As they ran or walked along Burton Way, attendees were able to take a break and enjoy wellness treatments using Sagely's Relief & Recovery cream.

The brand also had a booth at the finish line, where it offered educational services to teach people about CBD wellness, and even gave out samples.

“When we were presented with the opportunity to be the first cannabis sponsor of the Los Angeles Marathon, it felt like a perfect fit,” Kerrigan Behrens, co-CEO of Sagely Naturals, told Benzinga. “CBD has become widely recognized in the past few years because of its ability to help people do more of what they love (including running!) and it's an honor to be one of the fastest growing brands in the space. We hope this is the first of many marathons to come.”

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: LA Marathon Sagely NaturalsCannabis Sports Markets General

Cannabis Movers

SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$279.49
5.16
+ 1.88%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$11.91
0.155
+ 1.32%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$8.09
-0.05
- 0.61%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$4.47
0.0052
+ 0.12%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 213 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
The 6th Annual New England Cannabis Convention
March 20, 2020 - March 22, 2020
BOSTON, MA
NECANN New England Cannabis Convention
April 3, 2020 - April 4, 2020
CHICAGO, IL
Women in Cannabis Summit
April 11, 2020
BURLINGTON, VT
The Cannabis Consumer & Business Expo
April 10, 2020 - April 12, 2020
MONTREAL, QC
Cannabis Conference 2020
April 21, 2020 - April 23, 2020
LAS VEGAS, NV
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga