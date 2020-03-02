BioSteel CBD Sports Products Available At The Vitamin Shoppe

BioSteel, a company majority-owned by Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) focused on sports nutrition products, will supply its new line of BioStell CBD for Sport Products at all Vitamin Shoppe locations across the United States.

"The use and acceptance of CBD-based products in the professional sports landscape has rapidly evolved and I couldn’t be prouder to champion BioSteel’s evolution and leadership in both the sports and CBD industry,” said Michael Cammalleri, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, BioSteel Sports Nutrition. “BioSteel delivers the highest quality regulated CBD product for sports and healthy lifestyle and I’m thrilled to work with The Vitamin Shoppe stores to offer our products to like-minded athletes across the United States.”

BioSteel's CBD line has been developed after Canopy Growth acquired a majority stake in BioSteel. Both companies co-operated to create the world’s first line of CBD-isolate-infused sports nutrition products backed by scientific advancements in cannabinoid research and development.

“The Vitamin Shoppe is proud to be a leading national destination for trusted, high-quality CBD hemp extract products," said Sharon Leite, CEO of Vitamin Shoppe. "We see robust interest from our customers in the CBD category and we are continually expanding our industry-leading assortment of the best formulations that meet our high standards of quality.”

BioSteel CBD Sport products will only be available in states where state law permits, ensuring compliance with state consumer protection mandates and complying with all state laws that regulate the sale of CBD.

Photo courtesy of BioSteel.