Former UM Basketball Star Mitch McGary To Launch Cannabis Biz In Michigan

Former NBA basketball player Mitch McGary is helping start a cannabis business in Buchanan, Michigan that he says will be open in a few months.

"Excited to start posting more about my business and marijuana!" McGary wrote on his Instagram feed.

Recreational cannabis sales started Dec. 1 in Michigan.

McGary posted this week on Instagram that the company will be open in Buchanan, in the state's southwestern corner, "in a few months," but otherwise has given few public details.

The company McGary is working with, 7Engines, posted a picture of the former University of Michigan hoops star on its Facebook page last week with two others involved in the venture. Company officials couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

McGary may be new to the cannabis business, but is no stranger to controversies around marijuana.

He was penalized by the NCAA when he was at Michigan for using cannabis, and also suspended for 15 days while playing in the NBA for the Oklahoma City Thunder. McGary was released by the Thunder in 2016.

McGary has been an advocate for the NBA to allow players to use cannabis, both as a safer alternative to opioids for pain and as a way to cope with sudden fame.

"Basketball’s stressful so if you want to use weed to cope with whatever, I’m all for it," McGary said on the UM Hoops podcast late last year. "People treat (professional athletes) differently, they don’t treat us like normal human beings," McGary said.

"It's hard for guys to cope with that ... I certainly didn’t like that and that’s why I turned to marijuana."

Photo by Adam Glantzman via Wikimedia.