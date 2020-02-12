Meet The Nominees For WeedWeek's Weedy Awards
The Weedy Awards, focused on recognizing "excellence and innovation in the cannabis industry," will bring its inaugural edition to California on Feb. 28.
Sponsored by WeedWeek, the event will feature top incumbents in the cannabis space.
"The Weedy Awards are a result of the enormous economic opportunity created by the cannabis industry," said WeedWeek founder and editor, Alex Halperin. "WeedWeek created these awards to honor the diverse and innovative individual and companies that helped power this ever growing industry."
Judges received five options for each category, as decided by popular vote, and had to narrow down to three for each segment. The judges were:
- Dale Sky Jones, Executive Chancellor, Oaksterdam University;
- Jason Beck, Founder, Alternative Herbal Health;
- Steve DeAngelo, Founder, Harborside;
- Brad Bogus, VP, Confident Cannabis;
- Amber E. Senter, Founder, SuperNova Women;
- Bryant Mitchell, Founder, Blaqstar;
- Ophelia Chong, Co-Founder, Green Sky Strategy;
- Josh “Rocco” Loebl, Executive VP, Henry’s Original
- Alicia Rose, Founder, Herba Buena.
Finalists, listed by category were:
Grow
Lowell
THC Designs
Bloom Farms
Women Run Company
Yummi Karma
Kikiko
Sava
Person of Color Run Company
Kind Colorado
Viola
SF Roots
Consumption Device
Pax
Hanu Labs
Puffco
Socially Responsible Company
Eaze
Bloom Farms
Wana Brands
Delivery Company
Weden
Sava
Eaze
Environmentally Responsible Company
Wana Brands
Flow Kana
Sana Packaging
Dispensary
MedMen
The High Note
Harborside
Edibles
Kiva
Wana Brands
Wyld
Yummi Karma
People’s Choice Cannabis Celebrity
Posted-In: Alex Halperin WeedWeek Weedy AwardsCannabis News Events Markets
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.