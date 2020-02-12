Meet The Nominees For WeedWeek's Weedy Awards

The Weedy Awards, focused on recognizing "excellence and innovation in the cannabis industry," will bring its inaugural edition to California on Feb. 28.

Sponsored by WeedWeek, the event will feature top incumbents in the cannabis space.

"The Weedy Awards are a result of the enormous economic opportunity created by the cannabis industry," said WeedWeek founder and editor, Alex Halperin. "WeedWeek created these awards to honor the diverse and innovative individual and companies that helped power this ever growing industry."

Judges received five options for each category, as decided by popular vote, and had to narrow down to three for each segment. The judges were:

Dale Sky Jones, Executive Chancellor, Oaksterdam University;

Jason Beck, Founder, Alternative Herbal Health;

Steve DeAngelo, Founder, Harborside;

Brad Bogus, VP, Confident Cannabis;

Amber E. Senter, Founder, SuperNova Women;

Bryant Mitchell, Founder, Blaqstar;

Ophelia Chong, Co-Founder, Green Sky Strategy;

Josh “Rocco” Loebl, Executive VP, Henry’s Original

Alicia Rose, Founder, Herba Buena.

Finalists, listed by category were:

Grow

Lowell

THC Designs

Bloom Farms

Women Run Company

Yummi Karma

Kikiko

Sava

Person of Color Run Company

Kind Colorado

Viola

SF Roots

Consumption Device

Pax

Hanu Labs

Puffco

Socially Responsible Company

Eaze

Bloom Farms

Wana Brands

Delivery Company

Weden

Sava

Eaze

Environmentally Responsible Company

Wana Brands

Flow Kana

Sana Packaging

Dispensary

MedMen

The High Note

Harborside

Edibles

Kiva

Wana Brands

Wyld

Yummi Karma

People’s Choice Cannabis Celebrity

Snoop Dogg

Seth Rogen

Willie Nelson