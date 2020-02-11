Market Overview

Canopy Growth Leases Niagara-On-The-Lake Vineyard To Be Run Using Sustainable Solutions
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 11, 2020 12:10pm   Comments
Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC)(TSX:WEED) said Monday it will lease its Concession 5 Vineyard to Niagara College to be run by the NC Learning Enterprise Corporation (NCLEC). The vineyard property is based next to its Tweed Farms greenhouses in Niagara-on-the Lake.

The company said the college will aim towards running the vineyard relying on environmentally and socially sustainable solutions.

Canopy Growth purchased the property last May and was looking for a professional grape cultivator who would run the vineyard in a sustainable way.

“Ensuring the vineyard continued to operate in a sustainable manner was very important to Canopy Growth as well as the community of Niagara-on-the-Lake,” Jeff Ryan, vice president of Government and Stakeholder Relations at Canopy Growth said in a statement. “This partnership maintains the historical use of the property and we could not be more satisfied that it will become a hub for learning to be enjoyed by Niagara College’s students for decades to come. “

College president Dan Patterson commented, “We are proud to be a part of this historic new partnership that bridges Niagara’s established wine industry with its emerging cannabis production industry, and we’re dedicated to applying our expertise in a manner that will benefit our students and the community.”

Posted-In: Cannabis

