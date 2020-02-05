Market Overview

Canopy Growth, BioSteel's CBD Sports Supplements Now On Sale In The US

Jose Rodrigo , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 05, 2020 5:36pm   Comments
Canopy Growth, BioSteel's CBD Sports Supplements Now On Sale In The US

It was planned for a 2021 launch, but Canopy Growth (TSX: WEED) (NYSE: CGC), a major cannabis company, in conjunction with BioSteel, has launched its line of CBD sports supplements.

The products include Protein Powder, Sugar-Free Protein Gum, Hydration Mix and Sport Collagen and have appeared for purchase online.

Canopy Growth announced an all-cash transaction in October to purchase a majority stake in BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc.

“BioSteel has a reputation for being a best-in-class provider of natural sports nutrition products and all of its products are well positioned to benefit from the increasing trend of plant-based and all-natural products, preferred not only by professional athletes, but active consumers as well, ” then-Canopy CEO Mark Zekulin said in a statement at the time.

The use and acceptance of CBD in professional sports has shifted, Michael Cammalleri, BioSteel's co-founder, said in a statement. 

"We have witnessed the negative effects of prescription painkillers and athletes are looking for healthier alternatives," he said. “Its presence is already commonplace among NHL players and as a regular CBD user myself, I couldn’t be more proud to champion BioSteel’s evolution and leadership in this space.”

Photo courtesy of BioSteel. 

