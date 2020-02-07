This Company Was Surprisingly Named S&P Global's Most Sustainable Brand In Cannabis

Avicanna Inc (OTC: AVCNF)(TSE:AVCN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on organic and sustainable plant-derived cannabinoid-based products, has been rated highest amongst global cannabis companies participating in the SAM Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA).

The SAM Corporate Sustainability Assessment is issued by S&P Global. This sustainability index family is one of the most prestigious benchmarks for investors who understand sustainability as the principal component of a successful business models in order to produce long-term shareholder value.

As an emerging segment, cannabis companies are starting to play a role in this kind of index, and Avicanna received the highest score out of all cannabis companies assessed, comfortably outperforming Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB), GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) and Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC).

With this success, Avicanna proves its commitment to sustainable and responsible practices in the cannabinoid business.

"We are proud to see our path, vision and leadership in the cannabinoid sector towards sustainability and responsibility is validated by the prestigious S&P GLobal sustainability index," CEO Aras Azadian told Benzinga. "This is a true testament to our sustainable cultivation practices, our dedication to research and medical efficacy and corporate governance. We will continue to pioneer and progress the sector and take pride to be a force in its evolution."

Lucas Nosiglia, chief agricultural officer said, "Our cultivation projects in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada provide an optimal ecosystem that allows us to utilize the forces of nature and which alongside the local community provides for efficient, organic, sustainable and responsible practices."

