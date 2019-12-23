Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

John Fowle Named Akerna's New CFO
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 23, 2019 3:15pm   Comments
Share:
John Fowle Named Akerna's New CFO

Cannabis-focused compliance technology company Akerna Corp (NASDAQ: KERN) announced Monday it has hired John Fowle as chief financial officer.

With more than 20 years of deep systems, integration and SaaS experience, Fowle is tasked with helping drive Akerna’s business and growth strategy both organically and through strategic acquisitions and investments of complementary technologies.

Throughout his career, Fowle has held several executive roles spanning finance, business operations and intelligence, and monetization operations. Before joining Akerna, Fowle served as SFO at REV360, a SaaS and business services company, and as Vice President and Controller for WELLTOK. While at WELLTOK, Fowle led the successful diligence and integration of six acquisitions valued at over $230 million.

“John has a proven ability to drive enterprise SaaS growth and will be invaluable to helping us achieve an aggressive growth trajectory like the one we’ve planned for Akerna,” CEO Jessica Billingsley told Benzinga. "We believe his impressive reputation for execution and achieving results makes him the right choice to lead our finance and operation."

Akerna's stock traded lower by 16.7% to $8.58 per share at time of publication.

Related Links:

Akerna To Acquire Ample Organics In $45M Deal

'Arguably The Fastest-Growing Business In The World': Investment Pitches From The Cannabis Capital Conference

Posted-In: Jessica Billingsley John FowleCannabis News Management Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KERN)

44 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
The Week In Cannabis: Federal Spending Bill, Vaping Bans And More Corporate Carnage
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From Dec. 19, 2019
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From Dec. 18, 2019
Akerna To Acquire Ample Organics In $45M Deal
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From Dec. 17, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$6.70
-0.0972
- 1.43%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$16.97
-0.085
- 0.5%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$11.60
0.03
+ 0.26%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$321.39
0.53
+ 0.17%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
The Headies: Vermont Growers Cup
January 11, 2020
ESSEX, VT
Cannabis Packaging Summit
February 11, 2020 - February 12, 2020
ANAHEIM, CA
Seed to Sale Show
February 18, 2020 - February 19, 2020
BOSTON, MA
Northeast Cannabis Business Conference
February 19, 2020 - February 20, 2020
BOSTON, MA
see all

Aurora Cannabis Trades Down After CCO Cam Battley's Resignation

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB), announced Saturday that Chief Corporate Officer Cam Battley has resigned effective Dec. 20.  Battley joined ... read more

Bruce Linton Talks Psychedelics Investments, Microdosing And LSD: 'The Therapeutic Potential Of Psychedelics Is Greater Than Cannabinoids'

Earlier this year, Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) co-founder and former CEO Bruce Linton invested in a neuropharmaceutical company, Mind Medicine Inc. MindMed is ... read more

Bulls And Bud Of The Week: The Democratization Of Cannabis Investing And Mat Fraser's CBD For Crossfitters

Welcome to another issue of Bulls and Bud of the Week. Changing The Cannabis Game With Growing Talent One of the main reasons I’ve long been an ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Simple Ways To Protect Your Company From Cyberattacks