John Fowle Named Akerna's New CFO

Cannabis-focused compliance technology company Akerna Corp (NASDAQ: KERN) announced Monday it has hired John Fowle as chief financial officer.

With more than 20 years of deep systems, integration and SaaS experience, Fowle is tasked with helping drive Akerna’s business and growth strategy both organically and through strategic acquisitions and investments of complementary technologies.

Throughout his career, Fowle has held several executive roles spanning finance, business operations and intelligence, and monetization operations. Before joining Akerna, Fowle served as SFO at REV360, a SaaS and business services company, and as Vice President and Controller for WELLTOK. While at WELLTOK, Fowle led the successful diligence and integration of six acquisitions valued at over $230 million.

“John has a proven ability to drive enterprise SaaS growth and will be invaluable to helping us achieve an aggressive growth trajectory like the one we’ve planned for Akerna,” CEO Jessica Billingsley told Benzinga. "We believe his impressive reputation for execution and achieving results makes him the right choice to lead our finance and operation."

Akerna's stock traded lower by 16.7% to $8.58 per share at time of publication.

