Cannabis Securities Were Widely Traded On OTC Markets In November
Spencer Israel , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 17, 2019 7:26am   Comments
Cannabis securities continued to be active in November as the sector weathered a significant price correction.

According to data from OTC Markets Group, several cannabis securities experienced volume increases in November, despite lower trading volumes overall due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Only 15 of the 30 most actively traded securities on the OTCQX Market, the top tier of OTC Markets, experienced month-over-month volume increases in November. But of those 15, five were cannabis companies. Those companies, Trulieve Cannabis Corporation (OTCQX: TCNNF), Charlotte’s Web Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: CWBHF), Acreage Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: ACRGF), Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCQX: GTBIF), and Medipharm Labs Corporation (OTCQX: MEDIF), experienced an average volume increase of 37% in November compared to October. Trulieve led the way for the group, with a 48% month-over-month increase in volume.

Elsewhere on the market, French bank BNP Paribas (OTCQX: BNPQY) and German apparel-maker adidas AG (OTCQX: ADDYY) were the two companies whose securities had the greatest volume increases in November—their shares changed hands 182% and 105% more than in October respectively.

On the OTCQB Market, preferred shares of Chesapeake Energy Corp. (OTCQB: CHKDP) experienced by far the biggest month-over-month volume increase, with shares traded 2,644% more in November than in October. The oil and gas company, which has struggled to get its financials in order, announced a series of debt financing moves in early December that would appear to give it some much-needed financial flexibility.

Roughly $20 million worth of CHKDP traded last month—approximately half of the security’s total year-to-date dollar volume. Another preferred share class, CHKDG, saw its volume increase 217% last month as well.

Other OTCQB securities with dramatic volume increases in November include Q BioMed Inc. (OTCQB: QBIO) (volume increased 840%), Alpine 4 Technologies Ltd. (OTCQB: ALPP) (337%), John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQB: JMSB) (237%), and Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCQB: NEXCF) (211%).

Overall, these were the 10 most actively traded securities on the OTCQX and OTCQB Markets in November.

OTCQX

Company Name Country November Volume ($)
Roche Holding Ltd (OTCQX: RHHBY) Switzerland $911,125,979
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCQX: GBTC) U.S. $488,683,023
BNP Paribas (OTCQX: BNPQY) France $306,151,251
adidas AG (OTCQX: ADDYY) German $234,179,040
Imperial Brands PLC (OTCQX: IMBBY) United Kingdom $220,879,564
Danone (OTCQX: DANOY) France $214,019,801
Charlottes Web Hldgs Inc. (OTCQX: CWBHF) U.S. $159,786,388
Infineon Technologies AG (OTCQX: IFNNY) Germany $92,963,577
Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (OTCQX: ZURVY) Switzerland $88,763,429
BASF SE (OTCQX: BASFY) Germany $60,637,536

OTCQB

Company Country November Volume ($)
Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMAS) U.S. $358,757,068
Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCKJ) U.S. $308,676,266
Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) U.S. $258,186,331
Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) U.S. $71,020,858
CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: CVSI) U.S. $34,469,729
Alpine 4 Technologies Ltd. (OTCQB: ALPP) U.S. $31,356,332
Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMAT) U.S. $26,090,531
Chesapeake Energy Corp. (OTCQB: CHKDP) U.S. $20,211,686
Q BioMed Inc. (OTCQB: QBIO) U.S. $13,541,993
Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMFN) U.S. $13,386,491

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

