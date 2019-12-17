Cannabis Securities Were Widely Traded On OTC Markets In November
Cannabis securities continued to be active in November as the sector weathered a significant price correction.
According to data from OTC Markets Group, several cannabis securities experienced volume increases in November, despite lower trading volumes overall due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
Only 15 of the 30 most actively traded securities on the OTCQX Market, the top tier of OTC Markets, experienced month-over-month volume increases in November. But of those 15, five were cannabis companies. Those companies, Trulieve Cannabis Corporation (OTCQX: TCNNF), Charlotte’s Web Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: CWBHF), Acreage Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: ACRGF), Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCQX: GTBIF), and Medipharm Labs Corporation (OTCQX: MEDIF), experienced an average volume increase of 37% in November compared to October. Trulieve led the way for the group, with a 48% month-over-month increase in volume.
Elsewhere on the market, French bank BNP Paribas (OTCQX: BNPQY) and German apparel-maker adidas AG (OTCQX: ADDYY) were the two companies whose securities had the greatest volume increases in November—their shares changed hands 182% and 105% more than in October respectively.
On the OTCQB Market, preferred shares of Chesapeake Energy Corp. (OTCQB: CHKDP) experienced by far the biggest month-over-month volume increase, with shares traded 2,644% more in November than in October. The oil and gas company, which has struggled to get its financials in order, announced a series of debt financing moves in early December that would appear to give it some much-needed financial flexibility.
Roughly $20 million worth of CHKDP traded last month—approximately half of the security’s total year-to-date dollar volume. Another preferred share class, CHKDG, saw its volume increase 217% last month as well.
Other OTCQB securities with dramatic volume increases in November include Q BioMed Inc. (OTCQB: QBIO) (volume increased 840%), Alpine 4 Technologies Ltd. (OTCQB: ALPP) (337%), John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQB: JMSB) (237%), and Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCQB: NEXCF) (211%).
Overall, these were the 10 most actively traded securities on the OTCQX and OTCQB Markets in November.
OTCQX
|Company Name
|Country
|November Volume ($)
|Roche Holding Ltd (OTCQX: RHHBY)
|Switzerland
|$911,125,979
|Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCQX: GBTC)
|U.S.
|$488,683,023
|BNP Paribas (OTCQX: BNPQY)
|France
|$306,151,251
|adidas AG (OTCQX: ADDYY)
|German
|$234,179,040
|Imperial Brands PLC (OTCQX: IMBBY)
|United Kingdom
|$220,879,564
|Danone (OTCQX: DANOY)
|France
|$214,019,801
|Charlottes Web Hldgs Inc. (OTCQX: CWBHF)
|U.S.
|$159,786,388
|Infineon Technologies AG (OTCQX: IFNNY)
|Germany
|$92,963,577
|Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (OTCQX: ZURVY)
|Switzerland
|$88,763,429
|BASF SE (OTCQX: BASFY)
|Germany
|$60,637,536
OTCQB
|Company
|Country
|November Volume ($)
|Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMAS)
|U.S.
|$358,757,068
|Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCKJ)
|U.S.
|$308,676,266
|Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA)
|U.S.
|$258,186,331
|Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC)
|U.S.
|$71,020,858
|CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: CVSI)
|U.S.
|$34,469,729
|Alpine 4 Technologies Ltd. (OTCQB: ALPP)
|U.S.
|$31,356,332
|Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMAT)
|U.S.
|$26,090,531
|Chesapeake Energy Corp. (OTCQB: CHKDP)
|U.S.
|$20,211,686
|Q BioMed Inc. (OTCQB: QBIO)
|U.S.
|$13,541,993
|Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMFN)
|U.S.
|$13,386,491
