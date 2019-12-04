Exclusive: Vape Company Brings In Renown Toxicologists Formerly In Tobacco Industry To Help Them Reduce Second Hand Smoke

Philter Labs entered the market earlier this year with a handheld personal filter, a small, slim device that fits in the palm of your hand. The “Phlip” and the “Pocket” allow smokers to exhale into the device, pretty much getting rid of their smoke.

Considering that there is an ongoing battle between people who want to smoke (and have that right) and the increasing population of non-smokers who despise all secondhand smoke, Philter Labs has found a permanent sweet spot in the industry.

But that wasn’t enough. Now, Philter Labs is announcing a new Scientific and Strategic Advisory Board with the sole goal of using cutting-edge new technologies to reduce the threat to public health from smoking and vaping.

As Philter Labs co-founder and CEO, c revealed today, Dr. Willie J. McKinney and Dr. Michael S. Werley, each with over 20 years of executive leadership experience at companies like Altria (NYSE: MO), JUUL, and Philip Morris (NYSE: PM), joined the company’s new advisory board.

Nicolaidis believes that the next generation of e-cigarettes and vaping devices will be focused on protecting the health of the user with new technologies.

“Our goal is to expand Philter’s impact on mitigating secondhand smoke, of any kind. 1 in 20 U.S. adults identify as vape users - if you think about it, that’s a lot of secondhand vapor! We sought out tobacco industry experts to help us strategically expand our technology platform and help us design new products, that will keep all of us safer.”

Image courtesy of the company.