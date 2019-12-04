Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Exclusive: Vape Company Brings In Renown Toxicologists Formerly In Tobacco Industry To Help Them Reduce Second Hand Smoke
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 04, 2019 2:25pm   Comments
Share:
Exclusive: Vape Company Brings In Renown Toxicologists Formerly In Tobacco Industry To Help Them Reduce Second Hand Smoke

Philter Labs entered the market earlier this year with a handheld personal filter, a small, slim device that fits in the palm of your hand. The “Phlip” and the “Pocket” allow smokers to exhale into the device, pretty much getting rid of their smoke.  

Considering that there is an ongoing battle between people who want to smoke (and have that right) and the increasing population of non-smokers who despise all secondhand smoke, Philter Labs has found a permanent sweet spot in the industry.

But that wasn’t enough. Now, Philter Labs is announcing a new Scientific and Strategic Advisory Board with the sole goal of using cutting-edge new technologies to reduce the threat to public health from smoking and vaping. 

See Also: 'Giving Tuesday' Inspires Cannabis Social Equity Initiative In Sacramento

As Philter Labs co-founder and CEO, c revealed today, Dr.  Willie J. McKinney and Dr. Michael S. Werley, each with over 20 years of executive leadership experience at companies like Altria (NYSE: MO), JUUL, and Philip Morris (NYSE: PM), joined the company’s new advisory board.  

Nicolaidis believes that the next generation of e-cigarettes and vaping devices will be focused on protecting the health of the user with new technologies.   

“Our goal is to expand Philter’s impact on mitigating secondhand smoke, of any kind. 1 in 20 U.S. adults identify as vape users - if you think about it, that’s a lot of secondhand vapor! We sought out  tobacco industry experts to help us strategically expand our technology platform and help us design new products, that will keep all of us safer.”  

Image courtesy of the company.

Posted-In: Christos Nicolaidis Michael S. Werley PHILTER Labs Willie J. McKinneyCannabis News Exclusives Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MO + PM)

Citi Is More Bullish On Tobacco, Particularly Altria
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 2, 2019
Which Tobacco Companies Are Most Exposed To E-Cigarette Headwinds?
BDS Analytics' September 2019 Cannabis Price Index (CPI) Points To Seasonal Decline
Trump Changes Course On Flavored Vape Ban
Juul Smokes Out 650 Jobs To Save $1B In Costs Next Year
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$12.07
0.0888
+ 0.74%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$311.60
2.09
+ 0.68%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$6.92
0.0139
+ 0.2%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$17.02
+ 0%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
CBD Expo Tour West
December 5, 2019 - December 6, 2019
SAN DIEGO, CA
MJBizCon
December 11, 2019 - December 13, 2019
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Headies: Vermont Growers Cup
January 11, 2020
ESSEX, VT
Cannabis Packaging Summit
February 11, 2020 - February 12, 2020
ANAHEIM, CA
see all

What Are Cannabis Moon Rocks And How Do You Consume Them?

By WeedMaps News' Lindsay MaHarry, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis. Microdosing is great, but when life finds you lost in the depths of a ... read more

Aurora Cannabis Product Sales Halted In Germany As Health Authorities Investigate Production Process

German pharmacies were recently asked to stop the sale of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) products, according to Marijuana Business Daily. The products are ... read more

Meet The Winners Of The LeafLink Top Brands And Products Awards

LeafLink, a cannabis industry wholesale marketplace recently published its annual LeafLink List cannabis industry awards. Categories ranged from Top Selling ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Exclusive: Vape Company Brings In Renown Toxicologists To Help Reduce Secondhand Smoke

Sweet Flower Appoints Former Beboe Head Of Marketing As CMO