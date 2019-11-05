Exclusive: ValidCare Partners With University Of Kentucky To Study CBD's Efficacy

ValidCare, a Denver-based market intelligence and consumer research platform for the hemp industry, has entered a services agreement with University of Kentucky Research Foundation to advance the research of hemp-derived products.

The agreement will give product companies access to the broad resources of each organization to conduct clinical and/or observational research related to CBD, CBG and CBN-based products and their effects on humans and animals.

ValidCare works with major CBD product companies such as GenCanna, cbdistillery, CBDAmerican Shaman, Elixinol, Mederra and Queen City Hemp to gather data on consumer experiences with their products through its CBD+me™ app. The company also commissions studies on the compound’s efficacy for conditions such as anxiety, chronic pain and insomnia.

Why It Matters

The FDA recently invited the CBD industry to offer safety and efficacy data to support its science-based approach to regulations.

The consumer research and data resulting from the ValidCare-University of Kentucky partnership could impact the FDA’s ruling, and either support or negate product claims surrounding hemp-derived products’ efficacy for certain function uses.

“We’re proud to offer our client partners exclusive access to the University of Kentucky Research Foundation’s world class research facilities and resources,” said Patrick McCarthy, CEO of ValidCare. “From CPG companies to consumers to the FDA, people are clamoring for real-world data on the safety and efficacy of hemp-derived products. Through this new partnership we will be in the position to provide it.”

Photo by Javier Hasse.